close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India rapidly moving towards women-led development: MoS Jardosh at W20 meet

Jardosh said India is rapidly moving towards a women-led development

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Darshana Jardosh

Darshana Jardosh at W20 meet

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 9:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Darshana Jardosh on Friday said India is rapidly moving towards a women-led development and stressed that the country's G20 presidency can unite the world in pursuit of common goals and well-being for all.

She was addressing a plenary session on grassroots leadership and entrepreneurship on the second and concluding day of the second Women 20 (W20) international meeting here.

Sandhya Purecha, the Chair of W20 India, said the meeting was critical for ameliorating the gender divide and achieving the objective of gender equity.

The panellists included Elvira Morasco, W20 Italy, who shared stories of successful entrepreneurial ventures founded by women in Italy that made a positive impact in their local community.

Bharati Ghosh, a former UN official, said that grassroots leadership is very significant by virtue of its origin at the grassroots.

Virginia Littlejohn, Founder of Quantum Leaps, Co-Head of W20 US Delegation, suggested creating a Women Entrepreneurs Finance Code and a policy framework to provide impetus to a women's entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Women's T20 World Cup: India fail again, lose to AUS by 5 runs in semifinal

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

India is rapidly moving towards next step of digital revolution: PM Modi

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

LIVE: Curfew imposed in Sambalpur following overnight sporadic violence

Poor man like me could have long career because of Congress: Kharge

Govt to extend 4G services upto Spiti Valley: Himachal Pradesh CM

Uttarakhand CM inaugurates statue, memorial site of CDS Bipin Rawat

NCERT consulted 25 experts, 16 CBSE teachers for syllabus rationalisation

After the plenary session, the W20 delegates had a closed-door meeting on the key priority areas of W20 and the communiqu drafting.

In the morning, a Yoga session was also organised for the delegates.

The W20 delegates went on an excursion to Amer Fort and Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur in the evening after the meeting was over.

Topics : G20 | women empowerment | Development

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 9:24 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon