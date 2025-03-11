Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India reaffirms commitment to gender equality at UNCSW session in New York

India reaffirms commitment to gender equality at UNCSW session in New York

A delegation from the Government of India, led by Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Annpurna Devi, participated in discussions at the global forum

United Nations

The 69th UNCSW session has drawn participation from UN member states.

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has reiterated its strong commitment to the empowerment and welfare of women and children at the 69th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW), currently taking place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, an official press release by the Ministry of Women and Child Development reported.

A delegation from the Government of India, led by Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Annpurna Devi, participated in discussions at the global forum, which commenced on March 10, 2025.

Delivering India's national statement at the Ministerial Forum, Annpurna Devi addressed the central theme of this year's session--the review and appraisal of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action on its 30th anniversary.

 

She reflected on the global progress and persisting challenges in achieving gender equality and realising the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. She emphasised India's significant strides in addressing the 12 critical areas of concern outlined in the Beijing Declaration, reaffirming the nation's steadfast dedication to advancing the rights, opportunities, and holistic development of women and children.

In her address, the Minister highlighted the transformative role of flagship initiatives that have contributed to improving access to health, nutrition, education, and economic empowerment for women and children across the country, reported the press release.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Grand Sita Mata temple to be built, symbolising women's power: Amit Shah

Pregnant

Modern workplaces weren't designed for mothers, now is the time for change

Pravati Parida

Odisha disbursed Rs 5,024 cr to 10 mn women on Women's Day: Dy CM Pravati

WHO, World Health Organization

WHO emphasises on rights, equality, empowerment on Intl Women's Day

women employees

Women-led tech startups' funding drops 25% in 2024, says Tracxn report

She stressed the importance of ensuring effective implementation and wider outreach of these programs so that every woman and girl can fully exercise their rights and entitlements. Reaffirming India's commitment to gender equality, she stated that the welfare of women and children remains central to the nation's progress.

Annpurna Devi underscored the government's multi-faceted approach in fostering a future where every woman is empowered, and every child is nurtured within a safe and supportive environment. She reiterated that India's policies and initiatives reflect a determined effort to create a society where gender equality is not just an aspiration but a reality.

The 69th UNCSW session has drawn participation from UN member states, intergovernmental organisations, private sector representatives, philanthropists, academics, civil society groups, women's collectives, and UN agencies.

As the principal global intergovernmental body dedicated to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment, the Commission will continue deliberations until March 21, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE news: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 pm after Opposition members protest

Sanjay Singh, WFI

LIVE news: Sports ministry revokes WFI suspension, restores federation's status as NSF

Holi special train 2025

Holi special train 2025: Indian Railways launches 62 trains to ease rush

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah urges PM to implement price deficiency scheme for red chillies

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

FIR lodged for stoning ED vehicles after raids at Bhupesh Baghel's house

Topics : women empowerment United Nations New York

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayNifty IT Index TodayCBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Visa BulletinTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon