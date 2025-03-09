Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 06:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Odisha disbursed Rs 5,024 cr to 10 mn women on Women's Day: Dy CM Pravati

Odisha disbursed Rs 5,024 cr to 10 mn women on Women's Day: Dy CM Pravati

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also criticised the opposition, and questioned what work had they done to empower the women

Pravati Parida

Pravati Parida also stated that BJP's double-engine government was making efforts to fulfil the dreams of the women (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, on the occasion of International Women's Day, said that the state government had released the second instalment of the Subhadra Yojana and Rs 5,024 crore has been disbursed to 1 crore 64 thousand women.

Speaking to ANI, the Dy CM said, "I heartily congratulate women of the state, country, and world on the occasion of International Women's Day. Today, the state government has disbursed Rs 5,024 crore to 1 crore 64 thousand women in the second instalment of the Subhadra Yojana. Each beneficiary mother has received more than Rs 10,000 in two instalments today..."

 

Pravati Parida also stated that BJP's double-engine government was making efforts to fulfil the dreams of the women. Criticising the opposition, she questioned what work had they done to empower the women.

"The double-engine government is making every effort to fulfil the dreams and the promises made to the women of the country. I want to ask the opposition government what work they have been doing to empower women. Good days are about to come for the women of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said.

On March 8, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi said that the government had released the second instalment of the flagship programme Subhadra Yojana.

Also Read

KIIT University, KIIT, Odisha

1,000 students from Nepal returned to campus amid NHRC probe: KIIT

KIIT University, KIIT, Odisha

KIIT suicide case: NHRC team meets Odisha Police, continues probe

railway station, station

East Coast Railway starts Rs 1,000 cr fencing project to boost train speed

gavel law cases

KIIT University suicide case: NHRC orders probe, seeks report by March 10

Mohan Majhi Odisha CM

CM Majhi sets 85% expenditure target for Odisha in 2024-25 fiscal year

"On the occasion of International Women's Day, we released the 2nd instalment under the flagship programme Subhadra Yojana...Our government is working to empower women...Subhadra Yojana will be very beneficial for them (women) from an economic point of view," Majhi told ANI.

In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Subhadra,' the flagship scheme of the Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar.

According to a government release, it is the largest women-centric scheme in the state, aiming to benefit over one crore women in Odisha.

Under the scheme, all eligible beneficiaries aged 21 to 60 years will receive Rs 50,000 over five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29. Beneficiaries will get Rs 10,000 annually in two equal instalments credited directly to their Aadhaar-enabled, DBT-linked bank accounts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM supports Sambhal CO remark; rejects charge of hiding Kumbh deaths

Most women said that they have managed to become Lakhpati Didis due to PM Modi, his policies, and the motivation he has given them

PM Modi interacts with Lakhpati Didis in unique boardroom-style in Gujarat

Chandrababu Naidu

On Women's Day, Andhra CM vows to create 100,000 women entrepreneurs

NDRF India, NDRF

Multi-storey building collapses in Ludhiana; 1 dead, several rescued

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Highlights: We're close to closing in on final call for GST rates & slabs reduction, says Sitharaman

Topics : International Women's Day Odisha Odisha government women empowerment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayLadki Bahin Yojana Installment DateDelhi Weather todayInternational Women's Day 2025PUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon