India records 1,890 new Covid-19 infections, active cases jump to 9,443

India logged 1,890 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 149 days, while the active cases increased to 9,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The country had recorded 2,208 cases in a single day on October 28 last year.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,831 with seven deaths. While two deaths each were reported by Maharashtra and Gujarat in a span of 24 hours, three were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.56 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.29 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,04,147)



The active cases now comprises 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,63,883, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Also Read Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750 796 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases cross 5K after 109 days India records 625 fresh Covid-19 infections, 0 death in last 24 hours India records 918 new Covid-19 infections, 4 deaths; active cases at 6,350 India records 1,326 new Covid-19 cases, active tally declines to 17,912 Delhi Police refuses Cong to observe 'satyagraha' in solidarity with Rahul Delhi's minimum temperature a notch below average at 15.8 degrees Celsius LIVE: Cong to observe day-long Satyagraha after Rahul's disqualification ISRO's LVM3 rocket carrying 36 satellites blasts off from Sriharikota Pull up your socks for 2024 elections: Raghubar Das tells BJP workers

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.