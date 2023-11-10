Sensex (-0.22%)
India's fuel consumption rises 9.3% in October to 19.2 million tonne

Consumption of fuel hit 19.2 million tonnes (mt) in October, up from 18.2 mt in the same month last year

Oil, gas, fuel

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 12:08 AM IST
Fuel consumption in India, a proxy for oil demand, rose 3.4 per cent on an annual basis in October, data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) has shown. On a sequential basis, consumption increased by 5.4 per cent.

Consumption of fuel hit 19.2 million tonnes (mt) in October, up from 18.2 mt in the same month last year. Sales of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, rose 9.3 per cent to 7.63 mt in October. Sales had reached an all-time high of 8.21 mt in May.
Petrol sales also reached a 4-month high, rising 5.1 per cent to 3.14 mt in October. Sales were at 2.99 mt in the same month last year.

Topics : fuel imports India oil reserves Petrol pumps Fuel consumption

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 12:08 AM IST

