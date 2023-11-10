India's fuel consumption rises 9.3% in October to 19.2 million tonne

Fuel consumption in India, a proxy for oil demand, rose 3.4 per cent on an annual basis in October, data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) has shown. On a sequential basis, consumption increased by 5.4 per cent.

Consumption of fuel hit 19.2 million tonnes (mt) in October, up from 18.2 mt in the same month last year. Sales of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, rose 9.3 per cent to 7.63 mt in October. Sales had reached an all-time high of 8.21 mt in May.