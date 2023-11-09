Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Govt extends date for submitting claims under Vivad se Vishwas to Dec 31

The scheme is applicable to all domestic contractual disputes where one of the parties is either the government of India or government undertakings

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry on Thursday extended the deadline by two months till December 31 for submitting claims to settle pending disputes relating to government contracts.
The Vivad se Vishwas II scheme was launched on July 15 to settle disputes in government contracts and the last date for submitting claims by contractors was October 31.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In an office memorandum, the Department of Expenditure said lt has been decided that the claims under the Vivad se Vishwas II scheme can now be submitted till December 31, 2023.
The scheme is applicable to all domestic contractual disputes where one of the parties is either the government of India or government undertakings.
Under the scheme, for court awards passed on or before April 30, 2023 the settlement amount offered to the contractor will be up to 85 per cent of the net amount awarded/upheld by the court.
For arbitral awards passed on or before January 31, 2023, the settlement amount offered is up to 65 per cent of the net amount awarded.
Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has developed a dedicated web page for implementation of this scheme. Eligible claims shall be processed only through GeM. For non-GeM contracts of the Ministry of Railways, contractors have to register their claims on railway's e-procurement system portal IREPS.

Also Read

Vivad Se Vishwas scheme to settle disputes in contracts begin from July 15

ONGC implements Vivad se Vishwas-2 Scheme to fast track dispute resolution

Vivad se Vishwas - I scheme: Govt grants Rs 256 crore in relief to MSMEs

Govt launches Vivad se Vishwas-2 scheme to settle contractual disputes

Govt accepts over 10,000 MSME claims worth Rs 256 crore for refunds

CBI independent legal entity, Union of India has no control over it: Centre

India rejects Australian court's order asking ex-envoy to pay compensation

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code: Personal guarantors get no SC reprieve

Smog towers no solution; Centre not in favour of more giant air purifiers

Decoupling of emissions and GDP not yet achieved: RBI deputy governor Patra

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Centre Finance Ministry

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon