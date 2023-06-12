India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant lauds Goa for showcasing rich culture

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday complimented the Goa government for showcasing the rich and diverse culture and heritage of India.

Talking to reporters on the side lines of the ongoing Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI20) summit of G20, Kant said the venue displayed the character of traditional artisans from all over India and gave a unique flavour of not just Goa, but of the entire country.

India is steering the agenda for G20 and has been successful in holding meetings in Goa, he said.

Goa is not only a spectacular destination for hospitality, but also a master of curation. The gift they have prepared for the G20 visitors is truly outstanding, Kant said.

Preparations for G20 capture the great flavour and all the unique products of Goa, from the works of great artist Mario Miranda to the small little things that make Goa special, he said, adding that these gifts will leave a lasting memory on the minds of all G20 visitors.

He further said that Goa's natural beauty, its colours, flavours, cuisine and its handloom and handicrafts will make it a world-class destination for tourism.

I am looking forward to more meetings in Goa, which will be a unique opportunity for the state to promote and market itself to the world, Kant said.

The three-day SAI20 Summit, which began on Monday, is a meeting of the Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) engagement group.