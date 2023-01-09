JUST IN
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant flags off Run Blue initiative by Mina Guli

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Sunday flagged off the 5-city India chapter of the Run Blue initiative of water advocate Mina Guli

G20 Meet | Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant
Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog | Photo: WEF

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Sunday flagged off the 5-city India chapter of the Run Blue initiative of water advocate Mina Guli.

Speaking on occasion, Kant said, "Huge amount of transformation and water. I am here, want to compliment Mina Guli for this huge initiative. PM is showing political will in driving India's transformation as a water-consuming nation. She is driving it at a citizen level, showing that as a citizen, she is going to contribute to water. This is immense."

He said that she runs a Thirst Foundation, and has been a great leader at WEF as a young global leader.

"To drive this citizen's commitment for water, we are all here to support her," he added.

"I would also like to compliment Bayer because it has to innovate and is innovating in the field and innovating through research and development so that we are able to through agricultural crops through its new seeds which are lesser water-consuming," he said.

Therefore, its a commitment for water. This is a great partnership between a marathon runner and a private sector company Bayer and all of us from the government. It is a partnership of all responsible people for the sake of water.

"I wish Mina Guli luck and all those who are running. We fully support you and we wish you all the very best and we continue to involve you in a very big way in all our water missions," he added.

Australian ultra-marathon runner and environmental activist Mina Guli wants to run 200 marathons around the world until the start of the UN Water Conference in March 2023. Bayer wants to help tackle the water crisis and is joining her campaign RUN BLUE as a campaign partner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 08:39 IST

