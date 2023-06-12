close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mumbai to observe 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday to curb noise pollution

In order to control noise pollution and its adverse health effects, Mumbai Police's Traffic Control Branch has announced a 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday

IANS Mumbai
traffic

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In order to control noise pollution and its adverse health effects, Mumbai Police's Traffic Control Branch has announced a 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday (June 14) to arrest the trend of unnecessary use of horns among motorists, a top official said here on Monday.

"Unnecessary honking causes noise pollution in the environment and also adversely affects human health. We urge motorists to positively respond to the 'No Honking Day' by not honking the horns of their vehicles," said an officer.

The Mumbai Traffic Police has also advised all motorists to ensure that the horns on their vehicles are as per Rule 119 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

"Action will be taken against those who indulge in needless blaring of their vehicle horns as per the MV Act and also Environment Protection Act, 1986," warned the police.

The Mumbai Traffic Control Branch also called upon all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, barring ambulances, fire brigades and other on-duty emergency vehicles, to refrain from honking on June 14 and even other days as well.

Anti-noise pollution crusader Sumaira Abdulali of 'Awaz Foundation' has strongly welcomed the police initiative and said that the last time such an exercise was carried out in Mumbai was 17 years ago in 2006.

Also Read

Noise Buds VS404 wireless earphones launched at Rs 1,299: Details here

Air pollution, heat, ambient noise linked to lower sleep quality: Study

Noise launches ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch at Rs 3,799: Details here

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch goes on sale: Price, features, specs

High-end sound meters to be installed in different parts of Bengal

A strong dose of reality: Households waste 70% medicines, shows survey

Govts came to power, but education was not on their agenda: CM Kejriwal

Rain likely in northwest India, including Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

IndiGo co-founder's family likely to sell stake worth up to $909 mn: Report

Scientists find a solar eruption that has maintained its temp for six yrs

"This is the need of the hour. Awaz has done several sessions with the police on this menace and we have done studies on the ill-effects of honking without adequate reasons. We appeal to the police to ensure that it should not be only this Wednesday, but even all other days henceforth," Abdulali told IANS.

She said that motorcycles are the worst noise polluters on the roads, touching as high as 110 decibels, and most other vehicles are in the range of 90-100 decibels which is a matter of serious concern, and since the fines for honking nuisance have been doubled, the law is in favour of the police.

Mumbai has an estimated vehicle population of around 43 lakh comprising two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, light and heavy motor vehicles, goods carriers, etc.

--IANS

qn/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mumbai Traffic

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govts came to power, but education was not on their agenda: CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal
3 min read

Rain likely in northwest India, including Delhi due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

WTC Final: India fall in a knockout again; why does this keep happening?

Team India in a huddle at the end of Day in the World Test Championship Final 2023 against Australia. Photo: Twitter/@ICC
6 min read

Most Popular

Evacuations begin as 'extremely severe' cyclone heads for India, Pakistan

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Quality check: India needs to restore faith in the 'world's pharmacy'

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
4 min read

RBI to look into companies that do not cooperate with credit rating firms

Rating agencies: Derated and now berated
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon