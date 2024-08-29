Gujarat rains: 28 dead due to heavy rainfall in state, IMD issues red alert

NDRF team during relief and rescue operation in the state. (Photo: NDRF)

As many as 28 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Gujarat over the past three days.

Gujarat is facing severe flooding due to ongoing heavy rainfall, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘red alert’ for Thursday. The IMD has indicated that the deep depression over Saurashtra and Kachchh is likely to strengthen as it approaches the northeast Arabian Sea, potentially leading to more heavy rainfall in the region. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gujarat rains: Top updates

1. The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in 12 districts, including Kachchh, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, and Botad.

2. Several districts in the Saurashtra region, including Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Porbandar, experienced rainfall ranging from 50 mm to 200 mm on Wednesday. Bhanvad taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district recorded the highest rainfall in the state, with 185 mm during this period.

3. Six army contingents have been deployed to support the 14 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 22 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in rescue and relief operations within the state.

4. According to State Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey, around 40,000 people have been evacuated from areas impacted by the floods.

5. Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel stated that over 5,000 people have been rehabilitated to date. Meanwhile, the IMD reported that the deep depression over Saurashtra and Kachchh has remained stationary for the past six hours, around 50 km north-northwest of Bhuj.

The weather department said, “To move W-SW and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea by the morning of August 30. While moving W-SW over the northeast Arabian Sea away from the Indian coast, there is a possibility of its temporary and marginal intensification over the northeast Arabian Sea on August 30.”

[With agency inputs]