Sensex (-0.24%)
64804.81 -153.88
Nifty (-0.21%)
19370.65 -41.10
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
40071.55 + 134.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.05%)
6107.70 + 3.05
Nifty Bank (-0.44%)
43429.55 -189.85
Heatmap

India sends over 9 tonnes of relief material to Nepal after earthquake

On Sunday, India sent an emergency aid package, comprising medical equipment, relief materials and more, for people affected by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Nepal

Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 10:41 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Air Force's C-130 J aircraft carrying over 9 tonnes of relief material departed from India to deliver relief material to Nepalgunj as the ongoing humanitarian relief mission for Nepal continues. The IAF noted that the overall relief material that has been airlifted for Nepal is more than 21 tonnes.
Taking to X, the Indian Air Force stated, "IAF's participation in the ongoing Humanitarian Relief Mission for Nepal continues. Another C-130 J aircraft got airborne on 06 Nov 23, airlifting over 9 tonnes of relief material to Nepalganj. The overall relief load airlifted till now exceeds 21 tonnes."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On Sunday, India sent an emergency aid package, comprising medical equipment, relief materials and more, for people affected by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Nepal.
The strong tremor, which even jolted the national capital and parts of north India, left 157 dead and scores injured. Serving as the first responder, India shipped essential medicines and relief materials to assist the earthquake-affected communities.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that this rapid response aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Neighbourhood First Policy," emphasising India's commitment to supporting its neighbouring nations in times of crisis.
"Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake-affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM Narendra Modi's Neighbourhood First policy in action," EAM Jaishankar posted from his official handle on X.
The first consignment of emergency relief materials worth Rs 10 Crores arrived at Nepalgunj, Nepal, on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Nepal informed through an official release.
A special Indian Air Force C-130 flight transported the consignment of over 11 tonnes of emergency relief materials, including tents and tarpaulin sheets, blankets, and sleeping bags, as well as essential medicines and medical equipment such as portable ventilators, for the affected people, it said.
The emergency aid package to Nepal reaffirmed India's commitment to be the first responder in crisis situations in its neighbourhood and beyond. Following the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, New Delhi was the first responder as it carried out its largest disaster relief operation abroad -- 'Operation Maitri'.

Also Read

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Earthquake-struck Morocco to spend nearly $12 billion on recovery

IAF conducts disaster relief operations in Sikkim, starts humanitarian aid

Nepal earthquake: India releases helpline number for urgent assistance

Many plaques installed earlier did not bear Tagore's name: Visva Bharati

Delhi's air quality dips to 394, improves slightly to 'very poor' category

Mizoram elections LIVE: Mizoram CM fails to cast vote as EVM malfunctions

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: 10% voter turnout recorded till 9:30 am

Every vote will lay foundation of developed, prosperous Mizoram: Amit Shah

India had also extended USD 1 billion to Nepal as part of its long-term assistance for post-earthquake reconstruction in the housing, education, health, and cultural heritage sectors, which included the reconstruction of 50,000 houses in Nepal's Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, the MEA release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal India Nepal ties Nepal eathquake Indian Air Force

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Pollution Assembly elections LIVEBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREAngelo Mathews Controversy

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon