Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: Polling commences on 20 Assembly seats

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place today, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17.

A total of 20 seats will go to polls today as part of the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh. These include Pandariya, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh (SC), Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Mohla-Manpur (ST), Antagarh (ST), Bhanupratappur (ST), Kanker (ST), Keshkal (ST), Kondagaon (ST), Narayanpur (ST), Bastar (ST), Jagdalpur, Chitrakot (ST), Dantewada (ST), Bijapur (ST) and Konta (ST).

As many as 5,304 polling booths have been set up for the first phase of polling. In the first phase, the political fate of 223 candidates, including 25 women, will be decided by an estimated 40,78,681 voters, including 19,93,937 males, 20,84,675 females, and 69 third-gender persons.

The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

Around 60,000 security personnel will be on duty for the proper execution of the elections in the Bastar division, consisting of 12 Assembly segments. This force comprises 40,000 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the state police. The security team will also include members of the elite anti-Naxal unit CoBRA and women commandos.

For security reasons, as many as 149 polling stations in Bijapur, Narayanpur, Antagarh, Dantewada, and Konta Assembly constituencies have been relocated to the closest police stations and security camps.