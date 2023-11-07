Sensex (-0.20%)
64828.77 -129.92
Nifty (-0.04%)
19404.05 -7.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6121.25 + 16.60
Nifty Midcap (-0.06%)
39914.35 -22.75
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
43472.95 -146.45
Heatmap

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: Polling commences on 20 Assembly seats

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE: As citizens vote on 20 Assembly seats, catch all the latest updates from Chhattisgarh here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

Chhattisgarh is set to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, and the results will be declared on December 3. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place today, and the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17.

A total of 20 seats will go to polls today as part of the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh. These include Pandariya, Kawardha, Khairagarh, Dongargarh (SC), Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Mohla-Manpur (ST), Antagarh (ST), Bhanupratappur (ST), Kanker (ST), Keshkal (ST), Kondagaon (ST), Narayanpur (ST), Bastar (ST), Jagdalpur, Chitrakot (ST), Dantewada (ST), Bijapur (ST) and Konta (ST).

As many as 5,304 polling booths have been set up for the first phase of polling. In the first phase, the political fate of 223 candidates, including 25 women, will be decided by an estimated 40,78,681 voters, including 19,93,937 males, 20,84,675 females, and 69 third-gender persons.

The Model Code of Conduct has already come into effect in Chhattisgarh.

Around 60,000 security personnel will be on duty for the proper execution of the elections in the Bastar division, consisting of 12 Assembly segments. This force comprises 40,000 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the state police. The security team will also include members of the elite anti-Naxal unit CoBRA and women commandos.

For security reasons, as many as 149 polling stations in Bijapur, Narayanpur, Antagarh, Dantewada, and Konta Assembly constituencies have been relocated to the closest police stations and security camps.

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh polls Bharatiya Janata Party Bastar Congress

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAssembly elections LIVEBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon