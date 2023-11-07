Sensex (0.92%)
64958.69 + 594.91
Nifty (0.94%)
19411.75 + 181.15
Nifty Smallcap (1.55%)
6104.65 + 93.30
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
39937.10 + 349.70
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43619.40 + 301.15
Heatmap

Every vote will lay foundation of developed, prosperous Mizoram: Amit Shah

"I urge our sisters and brothers in Mizoram, especially the youth, to come out and vote in large numbers. Each and every vote will lay the foundation of a developed and prosperous Mizoram," Shah said

Amit Shah

According to the CEO, Mizoram, the total number of electors in Mizoram stands at 8,51,895. Out of which 4,12,969 are male, 4,38,925 are female, and 1 (one) third gender | File image | PTI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 8:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged people in Mizoram, especially the youth, to come out and vote in large numbers, as every vote will lay the foundation of a developed and prosperous Mizoram.
"I urge our sisters and brothers in Mizoram, especially the youth, to come out and vote in large numbers. Each and every vote will lay the foundation of a developed and prosperous Mizoram," Shah said in a post on 'X'.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Polling for the Mizoram Assembly began on Tuesday, the counting of which is scheduled on December 3. The voting began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will continue till 3 p.m. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray.
According to the CEO, Mizoram, the total number of electors in Mizoram stands at 851,895. Out of which 412,969 are male, 438,925 are female, and 1 (one) third gender.
There are a total of 4,973 service voters in Mizoram. First-time voters who are in the age group of 18-19 years stand at 50,611. The sex ratio of voters in Mizoram is 1,063. The electoral population (EP) ratio stands at 63.27.
The total number of polling stations is 1,276, out of which 525 fall in urban areas and 751 in rural areas. As many as 2,058 votes have been cast through home voting and 7,497 votes through postal ballots at designated facilitation centers for the Mizoram Assembly elections.
The 40-member state assembly is the only poll-bound state where the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are not the primary contenders. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent and emerged victorious, defeating the 10-year-old Congress government.
The Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the regional party that surprisingly came in second in the 2018 polls, bagged eight seats. It is seen by many as the main contender for the ruling party.
The Congress bagged five seats in the 2018 assembly polls, while the BJP got one, securing its first seat in the north-eastern Union Home Minister Amit Shah state. The MNF is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), but it has not sought a pre-poll alliance with its partner in the state. The BJP is contesting 23 seats. In 2018, it contested in 39 constituencies.

Also Read

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

MNF, ZPM acting as 'unofficial agents' of BJP: Congress chief Kharge

Mizoram polls: Former minister and Congress leader K S Thanga joins ZPM

Won't tie up with BJP even if party fails to get majority in Mizoram: ZPM

Chakma district council's chief executive,16 others set to join ZPM

Mizoram polls: State gears up for triangular fight between MNF, ZPM, Cong

Mizoram polls: Incumbent MNF faces tough challenge; look at key candidates

Mizoram to go for polls tomorrow; Mizo 'identity', infra key issues

Mizoram assembly polls: Police urge people to maintain peace, tranquillity

Mizoram assembly elections: State gears up for polls on November 7

Incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga who is also the president of Mizo National Front party, is seeking re-election from the Aizawl East I constituency. State Congress Chief Lalswata is in the fray from Aizawl West 3 constituency. Lalduhoma, who is the founder and president of the Zoram Nationalist Party is in the fray from Serchhip.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Mizoram Assembly elections Mizoram state assembly election BJP Congress

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAssembly elections LIVEBAN vs SL LIVE SCOREChhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti IraniRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollutionSC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details hereOil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon