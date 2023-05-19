India sets free 22 Pakistani nationals after completion of jail terms

The Indian government on Friday set free 22 Pakistani prisoners following the completion of their sentences, officials said here.

They were handed over to the Pakistani Rangers at the Joint Check Post (JCP) at the Attari-Wagah border by Border Security Force personnel, they said.

All of them crossed over to Pakistan on the basis of 'Emergency Travel Certificates' issued by the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi since none of them had any kind of travel documents on the at the time of arrest, the officials said.

Of the 22, nine were fishermen brought here from the Kutch prison in Gujarat, 10 from the Amritsar Central Jail and three from other prisons, they said, adding that the fishermen had been nabbed by the Indian Navy.

Also Read Over 10 mn Pakistanis lack safe drinking water after 2022 floods: Unicef India's expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM Nearly 8 mn Pakistanis still displaced after summer floods, says diplomat Uttarakhand will be drug-free by year 2025: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan Jalan Kalrock Consortium moves NCLAT to stop SBI for invoking guarantee Rs 2,000 note withdrawal might disturb business, but not much: Traders Pradhan reviews progress of infra projects of 43 Education Institutions Violence-hit Manipur facing acute shortage of life-saving drugs: Report SC dismisses Tata Motors plea challenging HC order on disqualification