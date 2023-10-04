Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted an affidavit in the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday, tendering an "unconditional apology" for his remarks suggesting widespread corruption in the judiciary. This action was in response to a petition filed by an advocate against the chief minister's comments, which had stirred controversy within the legal community.

On 30 August, the chief minister had made comments implying that some judges were delivering judgments prepared by lawyers. He stated, "Corruption is rampant in the judiciary today. I have heard that some lawyers themselves take the judgment in writing, and the same judgment is pronounced."





Also Read: Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government transfers 20 IAS, 20 IPS officers High court lawyers and those working in lower courts in Jodhpur observed a day-long strike in protest following his initial remarks. At the time, the chief minister attempted to clarify that his comments did not reflect his personal opinion.

Now, Gehlot has expressed deep anguish over these allegations and attached published articles discussing issues related to the judiciary in his reply. The affidavit highlighted Gehlot's awareness of concerns raised by former Supreme Court judges and members of the public regarding corruption within the judiciary. The chief minister also expressed his utmost respect for the law and the judiciary, asserting that he had neither knowingly nor unknowingly made any statement to diminish the dignity of the legal system or the courts. He emphasised his faith in the judiciary and offered an unconditional apology if the court deemed his statements detrimental to the judiciary's reputation.





Also Read: PM Modi attacks Congress-led Rajasthan over high crime rates, corruption The bench of Justices M M Shrivastava and Praveer Bhatnagar has posted the matter for the next hearing on 7 November, allowing the petitioner some time to file a rejoinder to the chief minister's affidavit.

Apart from this hearing, the Rajasthan chief minister is also due in a Delhi court on 14 October. The court is set to hear an application filed by Ashok Gehlot against a defamation complaint lodged by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

This development comes ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly elections, which are slated for later this year.



(With agency inputs)

