India stands at cusp of a maritime revolution, says Sarbananda Sonowal

Hosting foreign heads of missions and officials here on Friday evening, Sonowal underlined that India stands at the cusp of a maritime revolution

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

The event was organised ahead of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023, scheduled to be held in Delhi on October 17-19

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has stressed unlocking the vast potential of India's maritime sector, saying the country's strategic location and commitment to sustainable practices present unparalleled opportunities.
Hosting foreign heads of missions and officials here on Friday evening, Sonowal underlined that India stands at the cusp of a maritime revolution.
The event was organised ahead of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023, scheduled to be held in Delhi on October 17-19.
Sonowal stressed unlocking investment opportunities in India's maritime sector.
"India stands at the cusp of a maritime revolution. Our strategic location, technological advancements and commitment to sustainable practices present unparalleled opportunities. Countries partnering with India in this sector will contribute to global growth and be part of a responsible and progressive maritime future," he said.
The minister also shared his vision for environment-friendly shipping solutions.

Diplomats and representatives of nearly 40 countries including ambassadors and high commissioners, deputy high commissioners, trade commissioners and other diplomats attended the meeting.
Among the countries that participated were Egypt, Singapore, Vietnam, Armenia, the US, Germany, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands, Canada, Russia and Georgia.
On the occasion, T K Ramachandran, Secretary, Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, provided an overview of the Global Maritime India Summit and reinforced India's commitment to sustainable maritime solutions.
The Global Maritime India Summit is a premier maritime sector-focused event to bring together pivotal figures from the industry to explore opportunities, understand challenges and stimulate investment within India's maritime sector.
Building upon the legacy of its preceding editions, this third instalment aims to unveil broader prospects for domestic and international maritime stakeholders and investors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal Maritime India

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

