close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's major ports handled highest ever cargo at 795 million tonne in FY23

India's major ports handled the highest ever cargo at 795 million tonne in 2022-23, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Secretary Sudhansh Pant said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
exports, imports, trade

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 1:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's major ports handled the highest ever cargo at 795 million tonne in 2022-23, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Secretary Sudhansh Pant said on Friday.

Pant further said that with transactions worth about Rs 5,000 crore, the shipping ministry has surpassed its FY23 asset monetisation target of about Rs 3,700 crore.

He also said that next week, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will launch 'Green Port' guidelines to make India's ports green.

"Our major ports have handled the highest ever cargo in the history of the ports at 795 million metric tonne. This is 10 per cent higher than the previous year's cargo handled," he told PTI.

India has 12 major ports -- Deendayal (Kandla), Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore (Kamarajar), Tuticorin (V O Chidambaranar), Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

"Four or five of the major ports, including Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (Kolkata), Deendayal (Kandla), Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Paradip have recorded the highest ever cargo," Pant added.

Also Read

Govt has pipeline of 44 port projects worth Rs 22,900 cr till 2025: Sonowal

PM Modi to visit Bengal tomorrow, to dedicate several projects to nation

Credit of taking India to international level goes to Nehru: Bommai

Govt approves renaming of national institute on water after SP Mookerjee

Rahul harbouring bitterness over loss of power: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad

Dalai Lama speaks on compassion, wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit 2023

India's cheetah reintroduction plan ignored spatial ecology: Scientists

National civil services day 2023: History, significance, dates and more

Atiq's son Umar to be produced before court of CBI special judge today

80 killed, 30,000 displaced in renewed clashes in northern Somalia: WHO

He also pointed out that after many many years, the major ports have recorded a higher annual growth than that of non-major ports.

Non-major ports are administered by state governments. Many state governments have given such ports on lease to private partners.

"So, this year (2022-23), major ports achieved an overall growth of 10.4 per cent, while non-major ports achieved a growth 1.5 to 2 per cent less than this," he said.

While the share of major ports in the total cargo was 54 per cent and non-major ports was 46 per cent in FY22, Pant said in FY23, the share of major ports rose to 55 per cent and that of non-major ports fell to 45 per cent.

"So even 1 per cent shift is a very significant achievement for major ports, because despite so many challenges, they have increased their share by 1 per cent ," he said.

Pant also said the inland waterways increased their cargo handling by 16 per cent to 126 million tonne in 2022-23 from 109 million tonne in 2021-22.

He said the turnaround time in major ports has reduced by 3-4 hours to 48-49 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shipping industry India

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 1:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Dalai Lama speaks on compassion, wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit 2023

Dalai Lama
2 min read

National civil services day 2023: History, significance, dates and more

Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

Paramilitary group RSF announces 72-hour ceasefire in violence hit Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
3 min read

Atiq's son Umar to be produced before court of CBI special judge today

CBI
2 min read

Coca-Cola Company offers to return 35 acres of land to Kerala govt

Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

How many Indians are there really? India isn't ready for the answer

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

With $100 bn in 2022, India biggest recipient of money from overseas

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Situation in Sudan tense; focusing on safety of Indians, says MEA

EAM Jaishankar
1 min read

India's economic activity signals resilience even as exports dim outlook

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Gold sales may fall 20% on Akshay Tritiya as rising prices hit demand

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon