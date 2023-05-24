close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India to become major exporter of green hydrogen in 15 years: Puri

Implementing one per cent sustainable aviation fuel in all domestic flights by 2030, would require 140 million litres of ethanol

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
green hydrogen

Green hydrogen (Photo: Reuters)

3 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India will be a major green hydrogen hub in the next 15 years, meeting not only domestic demand but also becoming a key exporter of the promising fuel, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.
Speaking at the CII Annual Session 2023, Puri said the demand for green alternatives to traditional fuel has been growing in India at a fast clip, and from various sources.

Implementing one per cent sustainable aviation fuel in all domestic flights by 2030, would require 140 million litres of ethanol.
“This is a net gain not only for aviation but agriculture also,” he stressed.

Puri said that since the beginning of the Ukraine war, many countries cut green transition goals, but not India. He said Indian industry has also started to rapidly expand its plans to tap into the green transition.
However, the minister added the country can’t afford to stop investments in expanding its source of traditional fuels. “I can guarantee that our domestic exploration and production would go up exponentially,” he said.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

L&T partners with H2Carrier to develop floating green hydrogen projects

Setting up green ammonia plant in India: Essar group's Prashant Ruia

Cabinet approves Rs 19,744 cr for National Green Hydrogen Mission

NTPC considering 50% green hydrogen blending at gas-power units: Officials

Quality gets better market, need to change mindset about quality: Goyal

Punjab to come up with green hydrogen policy, says minister Aman Arora

Policy limitations hurting survival of transplanted trees: Forest dept

India to have new supercomputer for weather forecasting by year end: Rijiju

Hard work of farmers establishing UP as 'economic superpower': Adityanath


About 85 per cent of India's domestic petroleum demand continues to be imported.
Even though domestic gas production is going up 18 per cent a year, the country's reliance on imported liquified natural gas (LNG) has remained static.

Up to 25 per cent of the global increase in demand for energy is expected to come from the Indian market in the next 20 years, he said.
The government has said that given India’s size and complexity, it cannot afford even a marginal disruption in supply availability.

Prices can't be raised
“In India, you can't afford to suddenly raise prices,” Puri said. Even though India is following market principles with regard to setting the price, it continues to need some form of administered price mechanism, he added.

The minister said it is essential to prioritise affordability as there is no point in having accessibility without affordability.
Puri also hinted that the oil marketing companies have not raised prices based on this spirit, in contrast to the private sector.

“Many of the private pumps put up signs saying cheaper petrol is available 500 metres or 1 km ahead. This happens because under the system of law, it is contrary that a customer goes to a pump and it refuses to sell fuel to him,” Puri said. Private pumps, therefore, divert customers to other pumps, since they don’t want to sell at cheaper rates.
Topics : hydrogen Petroleum Ministry

First Published: May 24 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian IT firms to see revenue decelerate by 5%: S&P Global Ratings

it services
3 min read
Premium

Indo-Pak: The more things change…

Book cover
5 min read

Inflation war not over; FY23 growth may top 7%: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
4 min read

Nykaa Q4 earnings slip 72% to Rs 2.4 crore, even as revenue rises 34%

Nykaa
2 min read

Himachal Transport Department targets Rs 850 cr revenue in FY24: Dy CM

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: ED raids at 25 locations for alleged forex violations by gaming apps

Online gaming
2 min read

CJI condemns 'forum shopping'; here's all you need to know about it

Carte blanche to notify law requires reform
3 min read

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read
Premium

First climate development financial institution runs into FinMin roadblock

funds
4 min read

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC allows Manish Sisodia to withdraw bail plea

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon