JUST IN
Setting up green ammonia plant in India: Essar group's Prashant Ruia
India is a key country for our regional strategy: Ivanhoe Cambridge MD
We will look at a wider spectrum of Green economy companies: Renuka Ramnath
Q3 results in line with expectations, banks only outliers: Anand Shah
RIL will give us scale, can negotiate better with suppliers: METRO MD & CEO
FPI flows will get better only in medium to long term: Kotak AMC president
High milk prices likely to continue till October: Mother Dairy MD
In next phase of growth, emphasis on international: IndiGo CEO Elbers
F-35 fighters have been discussed since 2010: Boeing's Heidi Grant
Royalty costs for benefit of all shareholders, not just Unilever: HUL CEO
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Q&A
Nine Adani firms end lower; group's combined mcap falls to Rs 6.81 trn
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Setting up green ammonia plant in India: Essar group's Prashant Ruia

"The project will be funded through both debt and equity and we will approach banks in India and abroad for debt"

Topics
Essar Group | Prashant Ruia | Green energy

Dev Chatterjee 

Prashant Ruia
Prashant Ruia, director of Essar group

After exiting the Indian steel and oil refinery space, the Essar group is back in the news for its $3.6-billion investment in the United Kingdom and India in the green energy space. In an interview, Prashant Ruia, scion of the Essar group, tells Dev Chatterjee that the group will be a major player in the green energy space with India and United Kingdom acting as manufacturing hubs. Edited excerpts:

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Essar Group

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 20:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.