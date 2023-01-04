JUST IN
NTPC considering 50% green hydrogen blending at gas-power units: Officials

NTPC recently signed separate MoUs with three of its OEMs - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, GE and Siemens to explore the possibility of hydrogen blending at its gas units

Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

The state government holds a 26.85 per cent stake in SJVN, which owns and operates 2 GW of hydro power projects

The country’s largest power generator, NTPC, is considering blending green hydrogen at its gas-based power generation units, for up to 50 per cent of the total fuel requirement, Business Standard has learnt.

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 19:42 IST

