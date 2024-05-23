India to showcase Ayushman Bharat digital mission at World Health Assembly

India will highlight its universal coverage through Ayushman Bharat, public health emergency preparedness and digital health transformations in the country at the World Health Assembly to be held in Geneva from May 27, official sources said on Wednesday.

It will also showcase the Arogya Maitri Disaster Management Cube -- an indigenous portable hospital -- equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support at the annual event organized by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The 77th session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) will be held in Geneva from May 27 to June 1. Indian delegation from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is being led by Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra.

Representatives from 194 countries will participate in the event to structure the global health ecosystem. The theme for this year's WHA is "All for Health, Health for All".

The WHA comprises sessions in three main committees -- Plenary, Committee A and Committee B. The plenary session will open the Health Assembly and will be attended by health ministers/heads of delegation of 194 nations, sources said.

Committee A will be chaired by India and facilitate discussion on topics covering universal health coverage, public health emergency preparedness and response, anti-microbial resistance, climate change, sustainable financing for WHO etc, an official source said.

Committee B mainly focuses on internal and external audit, budget and financing matters and the WHO secretariat.

At least 14 side events and multiple strategic roundtables are being organized on the sidelines of WHA focusing on diverse health topics where the participant will share their thoughts on the way forward for the global health architecture.

India is leading and supporting the Regional One Voice for the Southeast Asia region, advocating for well-being and health promotion, social determinants of health, maternal, infant and young child nutrition and economics and health for all.