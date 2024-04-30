Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2024: History, importance, steps to register

Ayushman Bharat Day is celebrated every year on the last day of April. This year, the day falls on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The government started celebrating this day to raise awareness about its Ayushman Bharat Yojana and how it aims to transform people’s lives. The Indian government wants to ensure that everyone has access to affordable, high-quality healthcare through this plan.

The government started the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to help needy individuals, giving them free treatment in government hospitals and clinics. By making high-quality medical care more accessible to millions of Indians, this initiative aims to change the healthcare landscape in the country.

Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2024: History and Importance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2018 healthcare initiative is the Ayushman Bharat Yojana (PM-JAY). Under this plan, every year, free health care coverage of Rs 5 lakh is given to more than 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families under the PM-JAY scheme. The government provides the patients with 15 days of pre-hospital care and three days of pre-hospitalization care through this program.

The scheme also covers the costs of other related fees like overtime. Under the PM-JAY scheme, qualified patients will get top notch medical care at a large number of government and private hospitals. The PM-JAY program is funded entirely by the central government, but the state and central governments share the costs of its implementation. The state government has the privilege to give cashless hospitalisation to the PM-JAY scheme beneficiaries.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana 2024: Steps to register

• Visit the official website of Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

• On the homepage., press on the ‘Am I Eligible’ section.

• Enter the mobile number and code to generate OTP.

• Fill all the details such as name age, income certificate, Aadhar number, etc.

• Recheck the details and press on the submit button.