Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India tops list of doping offenders in 2022: WADA anti-doping report

South Africa follows India as countries with the highest number of athletes testing positive for banned substances

Olympics doping

Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has emerged as the country with the highest percentage of doping offenders, according to the 2022 testing figures released by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The report revealed that out of 4,064 samples collected from Indian athletes (including urine, blood, and athlete biological passports), 127 individuals tested positive for banned substances, constituting 3.26 per cent of the sample size.

WADA report also found a 6.4 per cent increase in the total number of samples analysed and reported in its Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS) in 2022, compared to the previous year. The percentage of AAF also increased to 0.77 per cent in 2022, from 0.65 per cent in 2021.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Samples in India were tested at the National Anti-Doping Laboratory (NDTL) at the JLN stadium. The analysis was based on failed drug tests among nations, with more than 2000 samples being tested by their respective testing laboratories.

Following India, South Africa ranked second with 80 doping failures (2.04 per cent from 4,169 samples tested), followed by Bangkok's testing laboratory in third place, reporting 1.93 per cent of its testing pool (3,402 samples), returning 65 cases of AAFs. The United States and Qatar secured the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

India's doping violations outnumber those of major sporting nations such as Russia (85), the United States (84), Italy (73), and France (72). China conducted the highest number of samples testing - 17,357 during the counting period - with an adverse findings percentage of 0.25 per cent.

India also topped the list for the highest percentage of failed EPO-Receptor Agonists (ERA) tests conducted per laboratory (blood), with 11 cases or 1.8 per cent of adverse analytical findings (AAFs).

The findings of this report highlight the widespread issue of doping in the Indian sporting landscape and the urgent need to find ways of combating the issue. It also calls for a robust scientific and research infrastructure in the country. Additionally, the figures shed light on the lack of basic knowledge about banned supplements and medicines among Indian coaches, doctors, and physiotherapists associated with teams across various disciplines.

Speaking on the findings, Olivier Niggli, the director general of WADA, said, "An intelligence-led strategic in- and out-of-competition testing plan is an important element of any strong anti-doping program and it is not the only angle of attack. Implemented along with values-based education, intelligence and investigations, and other strategies, testing is an important method of detection and deterrence that helps protect athletes and keep sport clean."
 

Also Read

India vs England Test series: Stats, records and head-to-head results

IND vs ENG 2024: India squad for 1st 2 Tests announced; No place for Kishan

World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

India squad for England Tests 2024: No Kohli; KL, Jadeja subject to fitness

India vs England 2024 Tests full schedule, live match timings, streaming

IMD forecasts heatwaves in 5 and rainfall in 7 regions, check details here

LIVE news updates: Centre dismisses report on targeted Pak assassinations

Cyberspace integral part of country's security: NCSC Lt Gen M U Nair

ED attaches Rs 31-cr worth Ranchi land 'belonging' to Ex-Jharkhand CM Soren

Earthquake of 5.3-magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district

Topics : Doping athletes Indian sports WADA BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon