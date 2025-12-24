Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How India travelled in 2025: Spiritual, concert-led trips top the chart

How India travelled in 2025: Spiritual, concert-led trips top the chart

This surge in spiritual travel was much higher than the steady growth seen in 2024, when pilgrimage destinations such as Ayodhya and Varanasi recorded 50% growth

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

The report noted that the Kumbh Mela dominated travel trends in 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Spiritual travel emerged as one of the main drivers of India’s travel sector in 2025, with bookings to Prayagraj rising more than three times in January and February, largely due to the Kumbh Mela, according to a report by Paytm.
 
In its report titled ‘Travel Recap 2025’, Paytm said the year saw steady growth across spiritual, cultural, leisure and spontaneous travel categories, showing rising aspirations and a renewed interest in travel among Indians.
 
The report noted that the Kumbh Mela dominated travel trends in 2025. This surge in spiritual travel was much higher than the steady growth seen in 2024, when pilgrimage destinations such as Ayodhya, Shirdi and Varanasi recorded nearly 50 per cent year-on-year growth.
 

Ayodhya, Tirupati top destinations

In 2025, searches for Ayodhya, Varanasi and Tirupati increased by 34 per cent, turning these cities into preferred pilgrimage destinations and underlining India’s growing tilt towards spiritual travel.
 
A Paytm spokesperson said travel patterns in 2025 reflected trends that have been building over recent years. "These include the rise of spiritual and festival-based travel, more spontaneous and event-driven trips, and growing demand from Tier-2 cities," the spokesperson said.

Chhath sees biggest annual homecoming

Data from the Paytm platform showed that festival-driven travel demand once again strengthened in 2025. During Chhath, flight bookings to Patna rose by 25 per cent, reflecting one of the country’s largest annual homecoming movements.
 
This followed similar festival-related spikes in 2024, when bus and train bookings jumped around Chhath and Holi.

Spontaneous, event-driven travel rise

The report also highlighted a rise in spontaneous travel. Bookings increased by 15 per cent immediately after salary credits, showing a direct link between disposable income and travel decisions, it said.
 
Entertainment-led travel gained further momentum in 2025 as live events are increasingly shaping short-duration travel. Concert-related trips pushed up travel demand to cities such as Mumbai and Bengaluru, building on a trend first seen in 2024 when concert travel grew by over 40 per cent.

Demand remains strong in leisure destinations

Leisure destinations continued to see strong demand. Srinagar recorded its highest-ever bookings, making a strong comeback on the Paytm platform. Goa remained a top destination throughout the year, attracting more travellers than in 2024.
 
The report also noted rising travel to regional cities, signalling growth beyond major metros. Tier-2 cities such as Indore, Lucknow, Patna, Surat and Kochi saw a notable rise in inbound travel in 2025.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

