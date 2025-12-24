Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Shimla admin rolls out special law and order plan for winter carnival 2025

Shimla admin rolls out special law and order plan for winter carnival 2025

For the 2025 Winter Carnival, the district administration has created a special plan. This strategy would be implemented from December 24 to January 2, 2026, according to Deputy Commissioner Shimla

Shimla administration special plan

Winter Carnival Shimla: Shimla administration special plan. (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With large crowds expected during the Winter Carnival Shimla 2025 and the Christmas–New Year festivities, the district administration has enforced a special law and order plan in Shimla to maintain safety and order. The city has been split into five sectors under the overall supervision of Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Pankaj Sharma.
 
Official directives in this regard were issued on Tuesday by District Magistrate (Shimla) Anupam Kashyap. He claimed that during Christmas and New Year's celebrations, the number of tourists and locals increases dramatically, requiring specific arrangements to uphold law and order and guarantee efficient traffic flow.
 

Shimla administration special plan: Sector-wise deployment details

Sector 1: Comprises Shoghi and its environs. This sector has been assigned to Naib Tehsildar (Shimla Urban) Bhishma Singh Kanwar.
 
Sector 2: Comprises the Lower Bazaar area, Mall Road, The Ridge, Scandal Point, Church, Lakkar Bazaar, Regal Cinema, Lift, CTO, Auckland, IGMC, Radisson Hotel, Jhansi Park, and Sher-e-Punjab. With assistance from Tehsildar (Urban) Narayan Singh Verma, SDM (Urban) Oshin Sharma has been assigned to oversee this sector.
 
Sector 3: Police Station East and the New Shimla region are included in Sector 3. Sanjeev Gupta, the Tehsildar of Shimla Rural, has been given responsibility for this area.

Also Read

Judiciary, law, gavel

Why the Indian judiciary needs new tests for economic adjudication

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Registration

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 sees massive response with 36 lakh registrations

phone, internet, internet ban

Odisha violence: Internet ban extended as Malkangiri damage hits ₹3.34 cr

Supreme Court, SC

We are immune, says SC, flags half-baked commentary on pending cases

Supreme Court, SC

Don't bring down judiciary: SC on plea challenging decision on RTE Act

 
Sector 4: Fun World, Galu, Lambidhar, Fagu, Sanjauli, Dhalli, Kufri, Mashobra, Chharabra, Chini Bangla, and the neighbouring areas are all included in Sector 4. Manjit Sharma of SDM (Shimla Rural) has been given responsibility for this area.
 
Sector 5: Consists of the Old Barrier, Chakkar, ISBT Tutikandi, 103 Tunnel, and all traffic points. This sector has been given to Naib Tehsildar (Shimla Rural) Chand Ram. 

More about the Shimla administration special plan

The orders state that a designated officer, assisted by a police squad that has been deployed, has been appointed to each sector. The required deployments have already been set up by the Senior Superintendent of Police. 
 
Improving law and order for visitors while maintaining efficient traffic flow is the administration's top objective. From December 24, 2025, until January 2, 2026, the plan will be in force. 
 
Ambulances would be stationed at Shimla's entry points, the Deputy Commissioner declared. He urged visitors and the general public to abide by traffic laws and the administration's strategy. He advised motorists to strictly abstain from driving when intoxicated, stay under speed limits, and avoid passing.
 

More From This Section

Kuldeep Sengar, EX-BJP MLA, Unnao rape case accused

Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence suspended: Case timeline

gavel law cases

Delhi HC closes Sunjay Kapur estate hearings, reserves order on plea

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal' in Lucknow on Thursday

LVM3 liftoff, Isro

'Proud Moment': Leaders hail Isro's BlueBird Block-2 mission success

lvm3 rocket, isro, space

Why LVM3-M6 BlueBird Block-2 mission is a milestone for Isro: Details

Topics : Shimla Law and order government policies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickHCCB LayoffsLVM3-M6 BlueBird Block-2 MissionCBDT Nudge CampaignStock Market HolidayDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon