PM Modi to inaugurate 'Rashtra Prerna Sthal' in Lucknow on Thursday

The Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex in Lucknow that will host, among others, statues of BJP ideologues Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

December 25 is the 101st birth anniversary of Vajpayee.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on 25th December 2025, on the occasion of 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. At around 2:30 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal and also address a public gathering on the occasion," an official statement said.

 

Driven by the vision of Prime Minister Modi to honour the legacy of luminaries of independent India, the Rashtra Prerna Sthal will serve as a tribute to the life, ideals, and enduring legacy of one of India's most revered statesmen, whose leadership left a profound impact on the nation's democratic, political, and developmental journey, the statement said.

The Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance. 

Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.

The complex features 65-foot-high bronze statues of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Bharat Ratna Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life, the statement said.

It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spread over approximately 98,000 square feet.

The museum showcases India's national journey and the contributions of these visionary leaders through advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience.

The inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal marks an important step in preserving and promoting the ideals of selfless leadership and good governance, and is expected to serve as a source of inspiration for present and future generations, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

