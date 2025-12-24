Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Proud Moment': Leaders hail Isro's BlueBird Block-2 mission success

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that this reflects the Government of India's unwavering commitment to strengthening the space sector

The successful launch of Isro's BlueBird Block-2 mission on Wednesday has drawn praise from senior leaders. Image: X@isro

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

The successful launch of Isro's BlueBird Block-2 mission on Wednesday has drawn praise from senior leaders, lauding the achievement as a significant milestone in India's space journey and a testament to the country's growing global standing in advanced space technology.

"A proud milestone for India's space journey. The successful LVM3-M6 mission, placing the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil, BlueBird Block-2 of the USA into its designated orbit, reflects the Government of India's unwavering commitment to strengthening the space sector. Under the decisive and future-oriented leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, the ecosystem for advanced space missions has been consistently empowered through policy support, strategic vision and sustained investment. Isro's scientists and engineers have once again showcased exceptional skill and dedication, further enhancing India's heavy-lift capabilities and global credibility in space services. Warm congratulations to the entire @Isro team for elevating India's stature among leading spacefaring nations," Singh posted on X.

 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed it as a "Proud Moment" for India.

"A proud moment for India! Heartiest congratulations to the entire team of @Isro on the successful launch of LVM3-M6, deploying the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit. This landmark mission reflects India's growing global stature in space technology, enabled by the visionary leadership and constant guidance of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Isro continues to inspire the nation & strengthen Bharat's role as a trusted space partner to the world. Jai Hind," CM Yogi said.  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also praised the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for the successful launch of LVM3-M6 'Bahubali', describing the mission as a reflection of India's advancing technological strength and emphasis on self-reliance.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Congratulations to Team @Isro on the successful launch of LVM3-M6 'Bahubali', placing the 6+ tonnes Bluebird Block-2 communication satellite into Low Earth Orbit." Underscoring the importance of the achievement, he said, "This launch of the heaviest payload ever from Indian soil reflects India's growing technological prowess," and noted that it also demonstrated the "success of #AatmanirbharBharat under the leadership of PM @narendramodi."  Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) following the successful launch of the LVM3-M6 mission carrying the BlueBird Block-2 satellite.

"Kudos Team #Isro for the successful launch of LVM3-M6 carrying BlueBird Block-2," Singh said.
 
"With the visionary patronage of PM Sh @narendramodi, @Isro continues to achieve one success after another, reiterating India's growing prowess in Space technology," he added.
 
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant also hailed the achievement and praised Isro scientists for the flawless execution of the mission.
 
"Heartiest congratulations to @Isro on the successful LVM3-M6 mission," Sawant said. "The flawless launch of the BlueBird Block-2 satellite marks a major step in providing 4G and 5G connectivity directly to mobile phones, even in the most remote regions," he added. "Salute to the dedication and brilliance of our Isro scientists. Goa is proud of this remarkable achievement," Sawant said.
 

Isro successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of US-based AST SpaceMobile from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 8:55 am IST. The satellite was precisely placed into its designated orbit, and the mission was declared a success.

The mission is significant as BlueBird Block-2 is the heaviest payload ever deployed into Low Earth Orbit by the LVM3 rocket, further enhancing India's heavy-lift launch capabilities. The next-generation satellite is designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband connectivity directly to standard mobile smartphones across the globe, without requiring specialised hardware or device modifications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

