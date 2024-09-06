Business Standard
Home / India News / India-US partnership to grow regardless of who wins elections: USISPF CEOi

India-US partnership to grow regardless of who wins elections: USISPF CEOi

The geopolitical alignment between the two countries is very strong, Aghi said

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India-US relationship would definitely have an impact on the leadership of Trump and Harris. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India-US relationship would continue its upward trajectory regardless of who wins the presidential elections, USISPF president and CEO Mukesh Aghi said, underlining that the contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump was "too close to call".
The geopolitical alignment between the two countries is very strong, Aghi said in an interview with PTI on Thursday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"What are the implications, regardless of who comes in? I think India stays critical to US geopolitical ambitions. That is trying to contain the rise of aggressive China. It also serves India's interest. That it has a partner to deal with a neighbour who will never accept India as an equal partner.
 
"The alignment geopolitically is very, very strong between the two countries. So, regardless of who comes in, either Trump or Kamala Harris, the partnership will continue to go in that direction," he said.
The US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) chief said the elections are "very, very close" at the moment. Even though the momentum has "shifted in favour of" Harris, "it is too close to call, especially when you have an electoral college and we expect around 40,000 votes to make a difference among the swing states itself".
Amidst tension between the US and China, the American corporate sector is looking at de-risking that supply chain, Aghi said.
"Yes, you have countries like Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand providing but nothing can provide the scale India can provide. So, India becomes critical in the de-risking of the supply chain. But more importantly, India also becomes a market for a lot of these companies," he said.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after three day visit to Singapore, Brunei

Delhi police

Maha govt transfers nearly 2 dozens DCP-SP-rank officers, IPS probationers

Vijayawada floods, flood, TDP, Andhra floods, AP floods

Army being roped in to plug Budameru breaches in Vijayawada: CM Naidu

Doctor, Medical, Health care

4 theme-based sub-groups formed to address concerns of doctors safety

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Sitharaman denies 'friction' in Centre-State ties over GST reform

"Then you have what we call the Indian-American diaspora here, which is roughly 1 per cent of the population, producing almost 6 per cent of the GDP. They will play a very pivotal role between the two countries. So, regardless of who comes in, the relationship will continue to grow deeper, broader and much more robust," Aghi said.
The foreign policy and the India-US relationship would definitely have an impact on the leadership of Trump and Harris, he noted.
"You have to understand the style. Trump's is a very transactional style, whereas Biden and Kamala Harris have been very structural," he added.
"While Biden and Harris have been able to build a coalition of partners to help them take this relationship forward, Trump has focused on transactions. What we see is the transaction(al) approach will continue under Trump. There's a strong relationship between Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and (former) president Trump," Aghi said.
The USISPF chief also applauded the role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in driving the India-US relationship.
"You have a prime minister who was refused visa to the United States. But I think he kept his personal affront aside and looked to the broader interests of India.
"He felt that the United States is critical to the economic growth. The United States is critical for investment. The United States is critical for technology transfer. And he focused on building those relationships, worked very hard with President (Barack) Obama, and then worked with Trump and then with Biden," Aghi said.
"I believe that the process will continue when he comes to New York for the UNGA week later this month," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India USA

US elections: Campaign launched to boost Indian diaspora's participation

Climate Change

BASIC bloc slams rich countries for 'leadership void' on climate change

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty headed for slow start, signal GIFT Nifty, mixed Asian cues

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

Growing pains aided criminal abuse on platform: Telegram CEO Durov

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

80% Indians support criminalisation of environmental damage by govt: Survey

Topics : India and US United States US presidential election US Presidential poll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon