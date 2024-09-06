Business Standard
Home / India News / Army being roped in to plug Budameru breaches in Vijayawada: CM Naidu

Army being roped in to plug Budameru breaches in Vijayawada: CM Naidu

According to the CM, a technical team has arrived to analyse the situation, following unprecedented rains and floods

Vijayawada floods, flood, TDP

Central government will extend all the required support to the southern state.

Press Trust of India Amaravati
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said Army teams are being roped in to plug the Budameru rivulet breaches to control the flood situation in Vijayawada.
Addressing a press conference at the NTR district collectorate in Vijayawada, Naidu, who was accompanied by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said Chouhan has been apprised about the catastrophe.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Chouhan earlier in the day conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Vijayawada.
Today, the Army is also coming to close the breach...We are putting in all efforts we need to do, said Naidu.
 
According to the CM, a technical team has arrived to analyse the situation, following unprecedented rains and floods in the centrally located commercial city.
Naidu noted that the deluge has ravaged all the houses in its path, destroying vehicles, household appliances and many other things.

More From This Section

Doctor, Medical, Health care

4 theme-based sub-groups formed to address concerns of doctors safety

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

FM Sitharaman denies 'friction' in Centre-State ties over GST reform

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan govt working to create 'investment-friendly' environment: CM

Tripura Labour Minister Tinku Roy

20,000 govt jobs given in last three years: Tripura minister Tinku Roy

Kharif crops, agriculture, farming, farmers, soyabean, sowing

Monsoon progress: Excess rains this month likely to spoil the party

He also said that there is a need to raise the capacity of Prakasam Barrage to discharge up to 15 lakh cusecs of floodwaters, noting that it can withstand only up to 11.9 lakh cusecs.
Union Minister Chouhan said that the situation is bad in the flood-hit areas, adding that he has never seen such a situation before.
He said 400 mm rainfall at one time is a major catastrophe, but appreciated the efforts being put in by the chief minister and the government machinery.
 
He appreciated that drones are being used to deliver food in the affected areas, and said that the Army is expected to come soon to close Budameru breaches.
Chouhan alleged that illegal mining had occurred near Budameru during the previous YSRCP government and claimed that it also contributed to the disaster.
He also said that the Central government will extend all the required support to the southern state.
Meanwhile, an Ajit Singh Nagar resident who left for Hyderabad to escape the floods told PTI that their neighbours called them to defer his return plan to Vijayawada as some floodwaters are coming back.
Earlier, Chouhan undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas in Vijayawada and its vicinity.
Accompanied by Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Chouhan surveyed Jakkampudi Milk Factory, Kandriga, Ajit Singh Nagar, Ambapuram and other flooded areas in a helicopter.
Lokesh briefed Chouhan about the flood situation, said a PIB Andhra Pradesh post on X.
The Union minister also visited Prakasam Barrage, where three large boats recently struck the barrage, damaging a concrete beam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra govt gives Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to 20 flood victims' kin, rescue on

Andhra Flood, Flood, Andhra Pradesh Flood

NDRF begins airdropping food packets, water in flood-hit Vijayawada

Vijayawada floods, flood, TDP, Andhra floods, AP floods

CM Naidu urges Centre to declare floods in Andhra Pradesh national calamity

Andhra Flood, Flood, Andhra Pradesh Flood

450,000 people affected by floods in Andhra Pradesh, 31,238 evacuated

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra receives power boats for flood relief operations in Vijayawada

Topics : Andhra floods Chandrababu Naidu Floods Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon