Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty drop at open; Godfrey Phillips, Pidilite in focus

The near-term trend in the market will be influenced by the US jobs data to be published tonight. There is a consensus that the Fed will cut rates in the September meeting but the extent of the cut will be determined by the jobs data. If the August jobs numbers come lower than market expectations and the unemployment rises higher than market expectations, the Fed may even cut by 50 bp. But this may not be taken positively by the market. The market may even react negatively factoring in serious growth concerns and even a hard landing scenario for the US economy may start weighing on the market. Investors can wait for this crucial data and take a call based on that.

The Indian economy continues to do well and the macros are improving as indicated by the 47 per cent growth in FDI in Q1FY25 and the steady decline in Brent crude prices to below $73 now. There is financial stability and the growth momentum in the economy continues to be strong. The only concern is the elevated valuations and, therefore, investors should prioritise buying fairly valued quality stocks on declines.



(View By: Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.)