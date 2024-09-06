Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty drop at open; Godfrey Phillips, Pidilite in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices were likely headed for a slow start on Friday, weighed down by weak global cues.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, September 6, 2024: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped at open on Friday, weighed down by weak global cues as investors awaited crucial jobs and payroll data in the US.
At the opening bell, the BSE Sensex was at 82,063, down 137 points, or 0.17 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,105, down 40 points, or 0.16 per cent.
Meanwhile, markets in Asia-Pacific mostly fell as investors digested household spending data from Japan.
Japan’s household spending data for July rose 0.1 per cent in real terms from the previous year, which led the country's benchmark Nikkei 225 to start the day marginally below the flatline, while the broad-based Topix started 0.42 per cent lower.
South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.8 per cent, and small cap Kosdaq was down 1.41 per cent. In contrast, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 had climbed 0.14 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were at 17,431, lower than the HSI’s last close of 17,444.3 and mainland China’s CSI 300 futures were at 3,254, marginally lower than the last close of 3,257.76.
That apart, MSCI's global equities index edged down on Thursday as investors digested mixed economic data while awaiting Friday's crucial US jobs report. Oil prices held near 14-month lows as demand worries offset draws on inventories.
Thursday's data showed US private employers hired the fewest workers in three and a half years in August while the July number was revised lower, potentially hinting at a sharp labour market slowdown.
Thursday's data also showed steady US services sector activity in August with the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing purchasing managers index at 51.5 last month compared to 51.4 in July.
But while the services data appeared to encourage traders earlier in the US trading session, stock indexes lost steam as the day wore on and investors braced for Friday's data.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219.22 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 40,755.75, the S&P 500 lost 16.66 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 5,503.41 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 43.37 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 17,127.66.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 1.79 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 813.26, showing its fourth straight day of declines. Earlier in the day, Europe's STOXX 600 index had closed down 0.54 per cent.
In currencies, the dollar eased in a choppy session as investors prepared themselves for Friday's US payrolls report.
In Treasuries, the yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 3.9 basis points to 3.729 per cent, from 3.768 per cent late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond yield fell 4.7 basis points to 4.0207 per cent.
In energy markets, oil ended the session barely changed as worries about demand in the US and China and a likely rise in supplies out of Libya offset a big, bullish withdrawal from US inventories and a delay to output increases by OPEC+ producers.
US crude settled down 0.07 per cent or 5 cents at $69.15 a barrel for its lowest close since December for the second straight day. Brent crude closed at $72.69 per barrel, down 1 cent on the day for its lowest close since June 2023 for a third day in a row.
Gold prices gained as the US dollar and Treasury yields fell as signs the labour market was losing steam led investors to consider a super-sized rate cut from the Fed.
Spot gold added 0.85 per cent to $2,515.31 an ounce. US gold futures gained 0.57 per cent to $2,507.60 an ounce.
9:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: LTIM, Bajaj twins soar up to 2% on NSE
LTIMindtre, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv rose up to 2 per cent, while SBI and Coal India fell up to 1 per cent on NSE.
9:26 AM
Sectoral trends:: Nifty IT, Realty trade in green, while Nifty PSU Bank, Fin Svcs trade in red
In sectors, Nifty IT, Nifty Realty among others showed strength in a weak market, while Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services led losses.
9:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SmallCap outperforms, hits all time high at 56,924
In the broader markets, SmallCap index outperformed benchmarks surging 0.66 per cent, while MidCap was marginally higher by 0.01 per cent.
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check
SBI, NTPC and Ultratech Cement led losses on BSE Sensex, while Bajaj Twins, IndusInd Bank and Powergrid were among the gainers.
9:18 AM
Opening bell: Nifty holds 25,100
The Nifty50 slipped 0.16 per cent at open to 25,105 level.
9:17 AM
Opening Bell: Sensex down over 100 pts
The BSE Sensex was trading 137 points lower at 82,063 level.
9:10 AM
Pre-open: Sensex flat with a negative bias
The benchmark BSE Sensex was trading 0.04 per cent lower at 82,171 level in pre-open deals.
9:09 AM
Pre-open: Nifty slips 50 pts, holds 25,000 mark
The benchmark index Nifty50 slipped 51 points at 25,091 level.
9:01 AM
Market View: Investors in 'wait and watch' mode ahead of the US jobs data for future course of action
The near-term trend in the market will be influenced by the US jobs data to be published tonight. There is a consensus that the Fed will cut rates in the September meeting but the extent of the cut will be determined by the jobs data. If the August jobs numbers come lower than market expectations and the unemployment rises higher than market expectations, the Fed may even cut by 50 bp. But this may not be taken positively by the market. The market may even react negatively factoring in serious growth concerns and even a hard landing scenario for the US economy may start weighing on the market. Investors can wait for this crucial data and take a call based on that.
The Indian economy continues to do well and the macros are improving as indicated by the 47 per cent growth in FDI in Q1FY25 and the steady decline in Brent crude prices to below $73 now. There is financial stability and the growth momentum in the economy continues to be strong. The only concern is the elevated valuations and, therefore, investors should prioritise buying fairly valued quality stocks on declines.
(View By: Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.)
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dr Reddy's Labs gets EIR for Srikakulam facility from USFDA
Dr Reddy’s Labs has received a USFDA Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Srikakulam facility, with the inspection classified as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Parliament's Public Accounts Committee likely to summon Sebi chief Buch
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament is set to investigate allegations against Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chief Madhabi Puri Buch and is likely to summon her later this month.
The PAC has included the “performance review of regulatory bodies established by Act of Parliament” as one of the subjects it will examine during 2024-25.
As part of this, the committee will probe the allegations against the Sebi chief and also ask her and other officials from the ministries of finance and corporate affairs to appear before the committee. Buch could be summoned as early as later this month, sources said. Read more
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT revenue per head rises 6% in June quarter of FY25, says report
The Indian IT sector has reported a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue per head (RPH) in the first quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), according to a report by HSBC Securities and Capital Market research. Read more
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Growth and credit cost concerns mar microfinance sector prospects
There are increasing concerns about stresses in the MFI (microfinance) segment. Agencies such as Icra and Ind Ra have highlighted increasing delinquencies, which will push up NBFC-MFI credit costs to 320-340 bps in FY25 from around 220 bps in FY24. Read more
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Glenmark Pharma, Godfrey, Max Fin Svcs, Pidilite among stocks to watch today
Adani Green Energy:The company, part of Adani Group, is in discussions with global banks to raise at least $1.5 billion through dollar bond sales. The funds are intended to refinance project debt. The bonds, primarily issued under Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions, will be offered in multiple tranches by the end of February.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals:The company has agreed to a $25 million settlement with the US Department of Justice related to the pricing of a generic drug. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US subsidiary, will pay this amount in six installments over five years, with interest at 4.25 per cent per annum, starting from May 28, 2024.
Godfrey Phillips India:The Delhi High Court has ruled in favour of Bina Modi, allowing her to vote at the company’s AGM. This will help in her re-appointment as managing director amid ongoing disputes with her grandson Ruchir Modi. Read more
8:26 AM
Share Market Today: RIL nod for bonus, US jobs data, Bazaar Style IPO eyed
Share Market Today: The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open lower amid weak global cues, as investors await critical US payroll data scheduled to be released later today. This data will be significant as it could decide whether a rate cut expected this month will be regular or super-sized. Read more
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 8:04 AM IST