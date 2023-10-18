India, US putting people at centre of technological revolution: Garcetti

India and the US are putting people at the centre of technological revolution for the betterment of society, United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 'The TechSurge India Summit', Garcetti said the United States and India are putting together a vision of technology that instead of dividing the two countries, is connecting them.

The two countries do not have an additive, or arithmetic relationship, they have a multiplicative, an exponential relationship, he emphasized.

"There are no two nations on this globe who together can do this work better, fill each other's weaknesses with the other strengths, and show a model of what it means to do with democratic values that put people in the center of this technological revolution," he said.

"Technology that instead of harming us, protects us," he added.

The ambassador also appreciated India's leadership during the G20 summit for empowering the voice of the Global South.

The G20 Summit was held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.