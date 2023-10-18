close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

Servotech Power Systems, IIT-Roorkee enter pact to develop e-chargers

Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) on Wednesday said it has inked an agreement with IIT-Roorkee to develop onboard e-chargers for battery-operated two-, three- and four-wheelers.

electric vehicles

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) on Wednesday said it has inked an agreement with IIT-Roorkee to develop onboard e-chargers for battery-operated two-, three- and four-wheelers.
Another pact with the premier institute aims to develop rectifier units that find applications through imports, SPSL said in a statement.
"SPSL has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with IIT Roorkee to develop state-of-the-art rectifier units for CCS2 chargers and onboard EV chargers for two, three and four-wheelers," the statement said.
The rectifier unit is an integral component of the CCS2 (combined charging system) charger that is currently imported and the collaboration will boost domestic manufacturing capabilities and promote the growth of the domestic EV industry.
Onboard chargers for electric vehicles are compact and lightweight chargers designed to be mounted directly on the two-, three- and four-wheelers, eliminating the need for a separate charger.
"The company will now be manufacturing high-quality onboard chargers. This development strengthens our commitment towards making Make in India," Raman Bhatia, Servotech Power Systems MD said.
NSE-listed Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) Servotech Power Systems is a leading manufacturer of EV chargers, solar products and other items.
In August, the company signed an agreement with the UP government to set up an EV charger manufacturing plant in the state at an investment of Rs 300 crore under the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022.

Also Read

Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi

IIT JAM 2024 registration begins today at jam.iitm.ac.in; all details here

IIT-Madras is set to begin registration for JAM 2023 exam on September 5

IIT Guwahati recruitment 2023: Everything you need to know about procedure

India signs agreement with Tanzania to set up first int'l IIT campus

Same-sex marriage: 4 SC verdicts made critical analyses of dissenting views

NCM asks states on action taken for granting compensation to 1984 victims

India, UK free trade deal unlikely to finalise by month end: Report

US President admires 'courage, bravery' of Israelis amid Hamas attack

Infertile couples' exclusion from surrogacy flouts right to parenthood: HC

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electric Vehicles automobile industry IIT-Roorkee

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Navratri 2023 Day 4Airtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon