Servotech Power Systems, IIT-Roorkee enter pact to develop e-chargers

Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) on Wednesday said it has inked an agreement with IIT-Roorkee to develop onboard e-chargers for battery-operated two-, three- and four-wheelers.

Another pact with the premier institute aims to develop rectifier units that find applications through imports, SPSL said in a statement.

"SPSL has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with IIT Roorkee to develop state-of-the-art rectifier units for CCS2 chargers and onboard EV chargers for two, three and four-wheelers," the statement said.

The rectifier unit is an integral component of the CCS2 (combined charging system) charger that is currently imported and the collaboration will boost domestic manufacturing capabilities and promote the growth of the domestic EV industry.

Onboard chargers for electric vehicles are compact and lightweight chargers designed to be mounted directly on the two-, three- and four-wheelers, eliminating the need for a separate charger.

"The company will now be manufacturing high-quality onboard chargers. This development strengthens our commitment towards making Make in India," Raman Bhatia, Servotech Power Systems MD said.

NSE-listed Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) Servotech Power Systems is a leading manufacturer of EV chargers, solar products and other items.

In August, the company signed an agreement with the UP government to set up an EV charger manufacturing plant in the state at an investment of Rs 300 crore under the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022.

Also Read Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi IIT JAM 2024 registration begins today at jam.iitm.ac.in; all details here IIT-Madras is set to begin registration for JAM 2023 exam on September 5 IIT Guwahati recruitment 2023: Everything you need to know about procedure India signs agreement with Tanzania to set up first int'l IIT campus Same-sex marriage: 4 SC verdicts made critical analyses of dissenting views NCM asks states on action taken for granting compensation to 1984 victims India, UK free trade deal unlikely to finalise by month end: Report US President admires 'courage, bravery' of Israelis amid Hamas attack Infertile couples' exclusion from surrogacy flouts right to parenthood: HC