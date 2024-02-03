Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India will withdraw its troops from island nation by May 10: Maldives

India will replace its military personnel operating the three aviation platforms by the date, with the first phase of the withdrawal concluding by March 10

maldives

India and China have alternatively vied for influence in the tourism-dependent country, which sits on a busy Indian Ocean shipping lane | Photo: Pexels

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen


Maldives said India will withdraw its troops from the island nation by May 10, a move that makes good President Mohamed Muizzu’s election promise as he draws closer to China.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
India will replace its military personnel operating the three aviation platforms by the date, with the first phase of the withdrawal concluding by March 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Maldives said late Friday after the second high-level meeting between the two sides in New Delhi.

Tensions between India and the Maldives have been rising since Muizzu came to power in September on a campaign to reduce India’s influence in the island. Last month, Muizzu had asked New Delhi to pull out its troops by March 15. 

India has about 70 soldiers who operate and maintain radars, helicopters and aircraft in the Maldives, some of which are used for medical evacuations. Its navy also patrols surrounding waters. There’s no clarity on whether Maldives will replace India’s military personnel with civilians to operate the helicopters and aircraft. 

“Both sides also agreed on a set of mutually workable solutions to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medical evacuation services to the people of Maldives,” India’s foreign ministry said in a statement Friday. 

India and China have alternatively vied for influence in the tourism-dependent country, which sits on a busy Indian Ocean shipping lane. 

Beijing upgraded its diplomatic ties with the Maldives to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership” during Muizzu’s five day visit to China in January. President Xi Jinping said China will seek to boost direct flights to the island nation, and wants to increase cooperation in areas of trade, investment, agriculture and others.

Also Read

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

As India-Maldives row heats up, all you need to know about Lakshadweep

Explained: Why does President Muizzu want Indian troops out of Maldives?

Highlights: Indians' boycott will hit us hard, says ex-Maldives minister

Boycott Maldives trends on X, here are the celebrities who joined campaign

Minister Lekhi hits out at audience for not chanting 'Bharat mata ki jai'

Need to make justice system flexible to deal with new challenges: PM Modi

Nation never forgets those who dedicate lives in service: PM Modi on Advani

Court allows Hemant Soren to participate in trust vote in J'khand assembly

Maldives seeks info over Indian coast guard activities within its territory

Topics : Maldives India Maldives islands

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon