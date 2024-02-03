Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Court allows Hemant Soren to participate in trust vote in J'khand assembly

Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case, filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court

Hemant Soren

Soren was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on Friday

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A special court in Ranchi on Saturday allowed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on February 5.
Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case, filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, seeking permission to participate in the trust vote sought by the new Champai Soren government.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Soren was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BMW car, cash seized from Hemant Soren's Delhi home, CM 'missing': Updates

SC dismisses Hemant Soren's plea on arrest, J'khand to get new CM: Updates

Meet Champai Soren, the new Jharkhand CM at helm amid political crisis

Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren

Proud to be a tribal, says newly sworn-in Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

Maldives seeks info over Indian coast guard activities within its territory

Solar panels on rooftops along Delhi-Meerut RRTS to cut emissions: NCRTC

Bharat Ratna not only honour for me but also for my principles: Advani

Delhi excise policy case: Court allows Sanjay Singh to take oath in custody

Bharat Ratna for Advani: His guidance resolved Ram Temple issue, says MP CM

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Courts Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon