Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India won't compromise on terrorism; has capacity to wipe out Pak: Shinde

India won't compromise on terrorism; has capacity to wipe out Pak: Shinde

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a strong message to Pakistan that there is zero tolerance against terrorism," Eknath Shinde said

Eknath Shinde

Pakistan should engage with India by taking into consideration its own limitations, deputy CM Eknath Shinde said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said India has a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and possesses the capacity to wipe out Pakistan from the world map. His remarks come a day after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.  "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a strong message to Pakistan that there is zero tolerance against terrorism. India will not tolerate any compromise on terrorism," Shinde told reporters. India has got strength to deal with external threats, he said. "India holds the capacity to obliterate Pakistan from the world map. It should learn from India's firm stance," Shinde added.

 

Pakistan should engage with India by taking into consideration its own limitations, the deputy CM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lauds contribution of mothers, nurses on Mothers' Day

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM lauds cancer awareness drive in rural Delhi honouring ex-khap chief

MSRTC bus, buses

MSRTC to reintroduce 3x2 bus seating to boost revenue, passenger capacity

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mallikarjun, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi demands Parliament session to discuss Op Sindoor, US mediation

caste Census India, SECC 2011 caste data, caste-based enumeration India, caste data confidentiality, caste Census political debate, caste Census 2025 demand, caste representation in politics, SC ST OBC Census India, caste data unpublished SECC, affir

'Caste data in census won't need legal changes under current framework'

Topics : Eknath Shinde Operation Sindoor India-Pak conflict Pahalgam attack Maharashtra Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchMother's Day 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon