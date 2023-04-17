close

Indian Army begins first online entrance exam for Agniveer recruitment

The Indian Army is conducting its first-ever online Common Entrance Exam across the nation from from April 17-26

ANI General News
The Indian Army is conducting its first-ever online Common Entrance Exam across the nation from from April 17-26.

The online Common Entrance Exam will be conducted at 375 Examination Centres at 176 locations all over India.

The decision to conduct the online exam was taken to keep up with the pace of technology and fulfil the spirit of Digital India, added a release from the Indian Army.

This marks a major shift in the recruitment procedures of the Indian Army. The technological threshold in the nation has improved significantly and with enhanced digital awareness, the youth is now empowered to undertake online exams, stated a release from the Indian Army.

From this year onwards, the recruitment will be carried out in three stages. In stage one, all candidates will undergo the Online CEE (Common Entrance Exam). In stage two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for recruitment rallies at locations decided by the respective Army Recruitment Office for Physical Fitness Test and Physical Measurement Test. Finally, in stage three the selected candidates will undergo a Medical Test. Thereafter, the final merit list of the successful candidates will be declared, as per the press release.

The exam would being conducted in the North East Zone at 26 centres across 14 cities in all seven states. The 14 cities are Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar and Tezpur in Assam, Imphal, Ukhrul and Churachandpur in Manipur, Shillong in Meghalaya, Aizawl in Mizoram, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Agartala in Tripura, said Indian Army.

