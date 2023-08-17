Confirmation

Indian Coast Guard successfully evacuates Chinese national off Mumbai

"The Indian Coast Guard has successfully conducted medical evacuation of a Chinese national from a Panama flagged research vessel, MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2," the Coast Guard said

Vizag Ship

The rescue operation was carried out on the intervening night of August 16 and 17 amidst challenging weather conditions

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday said it successfully conducted medical evacuation of a Chinese national from a Panama flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea.
The rescue operation was carried out on the intervening night of August 16 and 17 amidst challenging weather conditions.
"The Indian Coast Guard has successfully conducted medical evacuation of a Chinese national from a Panama flagged research vessel, MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, around 200 km in Arabian sea off Mumbai on the intervening night of August 16-17," the Coast Guard said.
The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai received information that one of the crew, named Yin Weigyang, onboard the research vessel suffered a cardiac attack and required urgent medical attention.
The communication was established immediately with the vessel which was en route from China to the United Arab Emirates and provided necessary telemedicine advice.
"Considering best feasible options for speedy evacuation and subsequent medical management, the patient was airlifted by an Advanced Light Helicopter MK-III, and was administered with first aid. He was later transferred to agent of the vessel for further medical management," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

It said the swift operation during the dark hours enabled the "saving of a precious life of a foreign national at sea, reaffirming the Indian Coast Guard's commitments to the motto 'We Protect'".
Topics : Indian coast guard Chinese navy China UAE Mumbai

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

