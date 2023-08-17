Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.51%)
65205.65 -333.77
Nifty (-0.48%)
19370.80 -94.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.52%)
5357.10 + 27.50
Nifty Midcap (0.40%)
37952.05 + 150.40
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
43933.30 -13.10
Heatmap

Arms, ammunition recovered in Manipur as situation continues to be tense

The recoveries were made on Wednesday from Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts, the police said in a statement

Photo: Unsplash/ripster8

"The situation in the state was tense with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of protesters," it said | Photo: Unsplash/ripster8

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Eight firearms and 112 rounds of ammunition were recovered from different districts of violence-hit Manipur during search operations by security forces, police said.
Besides, the forces also seized six explosives, they said.
The recoveries were made on Wednesday from Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts, the police said in a statement.
"The situation in the state was tense with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of protesters," it said.
Also, six bunkers have been dismantled in Tengnoupal district, it added.
Meanwhile, four people from Assam were arrested in Mantripukhri area of Imphal East district with 1,240 bottles of syrups containing codeine phosphate, an opioid analgesic.

Also Read

Arms, ammunition recovered from Imphal after search op conducted: Police

Arms, ammunition 'looted' from armouries: CBI visit crime scenes in Manipur

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Manipur violence: Mob sets ablaze two vehicles in Imphal, firing reported

DRDO conducts validation trial of underground ammunition storage structure

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil Nadu

Mild intensity earthquake hits Rajouri in J-K; no damage reported

India extending insights from its progress beyond its borders: US diplomat

Mandaviya meets WHO chief on sidelines of G20 Health Ministers meeting

Subsidence, landslides hit Jakhan village near Dehradun, rescue op underway

The arrests were made by the officers of Narcotics & Affairs of Border (NAB) on Tuesday, police said.
Ethnic clashes broke out in the state in May, and have been continuing for more than three months, leading to the deaths of over 160 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Imphal Police

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayIMD Weather Update TodayJPMorgan IndexTop Headlines TodayCochin Shipyard Share PriceUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRAM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil NaduLS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon