Indian Constitution turns 75: How it became world's longest-written charter

Indian Constitution turns 75: How it became world's longest-written charter

75 years of India's Constitution: Here's the incredible journey of the world's longest written charter that transformed a nation into the world's largest democracy

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Today, November 26, marks a historic milestone as India celebrates 75 years of its Constitution — the cornerstone of the world’s largest democracy. It was on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, shaping India’s identity as a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic, reported Firstpost.
 
The commemoration will be led by President Droupadi Murmu at the Central Hall of the iconic old Parliament building. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also grace this landmark occasion.
 

The journey to India’s Constitution 

The roots of India’s Constitution run deep into the country’s struggle for independence. While August 15, 1947, is celebrated as the day India broke free from British rule, the aspiration for complete self-governance began much earlier.  
 
 
In December 1929, the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj (complete independence) at its Lahore session, calling for Indians to observe January 26 as Independence Day. This date became symbolic, celebrated annually until freedom was achieved on August 15, 1947.  
 
The call for a Constituent Assembly was first made in 1939. However, it was not until 1946 that the Assembly took shape with 296 representatives from British India. Notably, princely states and leaders like Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who pursued separate ambitions for Pakistan, chose not to participate.  
 
On December 11, 1946, Dr Rajendra Prasad was unanimously elected President of the Constituent Assembly. Soon after Independence, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, revered as the architect of the Constitution, was appointed to lead the drafting committee. His words encapsulated the challenge: “Our difficulty is not with regard to the ultimate future. Our difficulty is with regard to the beginning.”  
 
It took nearly three years for the 299-member Assembly to draft the Constitution, which defines India’s governance structure and enshrines the rights and duties of its citizens.  

India’s Constitution: A global marvel 

India’s Constitution is the longest written Constitution in the world, spanning approximately 145,000 words, far surpassing the 4,400 words of the United States Constitution.  
 
When it came into effect in 1950, the document had 395 articles in 22 parts and eight schedules. Over time, amendments have expanded the Constitution to 448 articles, reflecting the evolving needs of the nation.  
 
Sumant Batra, a corporate and policy lawyer, describes it as a ‘dynamic instrument’ that adapts to the changing times through interpretation and amendments. While the process for amendments is rigorous — requiring a two-thirds majority in both houses of Parliament —India’s Constitution remains one of the most frequently amended in the world, ensuring it serves the aspirations of its people.  
 
The original text, handwritten in Hindi and English, is preserved in helium-filled cases in the Parliament House library, a testament to its enduring legacy.  
 

Celebrating 75 years of India's Constitutional heritage 

In 2015, the government designated November 26 as Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, to honour the adoption of the Constitution. This year’s celebration promises to be extraordinary, with year-long events planned under the slogan ‘Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan’ (Our Constitution, Our Pride).  
 
Highlights include:   
- A dedicated website, constitution75.com, offering interactive resources, multilingual versions of the Constitution, and a platform for citizens to record themselves reading the Preamble.   
- Mass readings of the Preamble at schools, offices, and other institutions nationwide.   
- The release of a commemorative coin and stamp.  
 
The Ministry of Culture, in its statement, also emphasised the need to honour the Constitution’s framers and to reiterate the values enshrined in the document.  
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

