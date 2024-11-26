Business Standard
What led to clashes that claimed 4 lives in Sambhal? What we know so far

Sambhal violence: Tensions flare in UP's Sambhal as clashes over a mosque survey lead to four deaths; district administration has barred the entry of outsiders until Nov 30

A vehicle in flames after violence erupted during the second survey of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Tension continues to grip Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, following deadly clashes over a mosque survey. In response, a 12-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party (SP) will visit the violence-hit area on Tuesday. This visit comes amid tight security, with prohibitory orders and a ban on outsiders entering the region without prior permission.
 
Among those named in cases related to the violence are Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, the son of local SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood. The violence erupted after a large crowd opposing a mosque survey clashed with police, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and leaving many others injured.
 

What led to the court-ordered survey?

The controversy over the mosque erupted when eight petitioners, including advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, filed a case in the Sambhal court. They alleged that the site of the Mughal-era mosque was originally the location of a Shri Hari Har Temple, reportedly demolished by Mughal emperor Babur in 1529. The petitioners argued that the current mosque was built on the temple's site and called for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take charge of the site. The petition also cited the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, which ensures the public’s right to access protected monuments.

What was the court’s order on mosque survey?

On November 19, the Sambhal court ordered a survey of the mosque, which was carried out on the same day by Advocate Commissioner Ramesh Raghav. The survey was conducted under the supervision of the district administration, police, and the mosque management committee.

What happened during the second round of the survey?

Despite opposition from the Muslim community, a second round of the mosque survey was scheduled for November 24. As officials arrived to conduct the survey, a large crowd gathered, fearing the demolition of the mosque. The situation escalated into violence, with the crowd throwing stones and setting vehicles on fire. The police responded with tear gas and baton charges. The clashes resulted in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to over 30 police officers.

What are the new restrictions imposed in Sambhal?

In response to the violence, the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders, barring the entry of outsiders until November 30. Additionally, internet services were suspended in Sambhal tehsil, and schools were closed for the day. A magisterial probe has been ordered to investigate the incident.

On Tuesday, the Sambhal district administration allowed schools to reopen after a 24-hour closure, which had been implemented as a precautionary measure. Internet services in the Sambhal Tehsil, which had been suspended due to the violence, will also be lifted at 4 pm.

What is the position of the mosque management committee?

The Shahi Jama Masjid management committee has blamed the local authorities and the police for the violence. Zafar Ali, the president of the mosque’s management committee, accused the district magistrate of ordering the mosque’s survey unlawfully. He claimed that the survey was not conducted under court orders but was a directive from the local administration, and blamed officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Circle Officer, for their role in the incident.

How did the police respond to the accusations?

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar have denied the allegations made by the mosque management committee. Kumar accused the Imam of being part of a politically motivated conspiracy. He also said that the police would recover losses from the rioters and that seven FIRs had been filed regarding the violence. Six people, including Barq and Iqbal, were named in the cases, while over 2,700 others were mentioned as unidentified.

Sambhal clashes: The political blame game

Opposition parties have criticised the ruling BJP government for orchestrating the violence. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the state government of creating divisions between Hindus and Muslims.
 
The BJP, however, dismissed the violence as a “pre-planned” attack, claiming it was sparked by opposition forces who were unsettled by the party's growing influence, particularly after its success in the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

