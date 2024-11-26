Business Standard
CM Yogi urges citizens to uphold Constitution while Akhilesh slams BJP

Meanwhile, former CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, also took to social media to hit out at the BJP for allegedly undermining constitutional values and of political duplicity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged citizens to uphold the ideals of the Constitution, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP for allegedly undermining constitutional values while making a show of celebrating Constitution Day.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution at the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. It came into force on January 26, 1950. The day of its adoption is observed as 'Samvidhan Divas'.

CM Adityanath extended his greetings to the people of the state on social media platform X, describing the Constitution as an all-inclusive, all-beneficial document.

"Our all-inclusive, all-beneficial Constitution, which strengthens respect and faith in the great democratic values in the mind of every citizen, is a sacred expression of the highest ideals, civic duties and rights," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

 

"Come, keeping in view the national interest and public interest, let us all take a pledge to follow the ideals of our Constitution. Jai Hind!" Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, former CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, also took to social media to hit out at the BJP for allegedly undermining constitutional values and of political duplicity.

In a post on X in Hindi he wrote that the biggest celebration is to respect the Constitution and follow the path shown by it.

Respecting the constitution and following the path shown by it is a duty to be performed every day with a true heart, it is not some showy annual gathering, he added.

"One one hand, BJP wants to do as it pleases by ignoring the Constitution, and on the other hand, it wants to show off. This police duplicity of BJP is dangerous for the country and its citizens," Yadav said in his post.

"When the situation is getting worse with respect to the Constitution and its implementation, the Constitution is being disrespected and insulted every day, celebrating in such a situation is against our principles. Celebrations shouldn't be a farce!" he added.

Deputy CM and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya said like the Tricolour in every house, there should be the Constitution of India in every house.

"This will be a true tribute to Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who gave us the wonderful gift of equality, liberty and justice. Let us pledge to adopt it on Constitution Day," Maurya posted on X.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak while extending greetings of the day to the people described the Constitution as a "sacred book which is a symbol of unity, equality and harmony in the world's largest democracy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

