62 Hindus arrive from India to join Mahashivratri festival in Pakistan

The pilgrims will return to Lahore on March 10 and on March 11 they will visit the Krishna Temple, Lahore Fort and other historical places in Lahore. They will return to their homeland on March 12

Passengers leave for Pakistan via Attari land border on Monday. The security has been beefed up in the region after Sunday's suicide bomb attack at Wagah in Pakistan

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

Sixty-two Hindus arrived here from India via the Wagah border on Wednesday to participate in the Mahashivratri celebrations in Pakistan.
"A total of 62 Hindu pilgrims arrived in Lahore from India on Wednesday to take part in Mahashivratri festivities," Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesman Amir Hashmi told PTI.
"The main function of Mahashivratri organised by the ETPB will be held on March 9 at the historic Katas Raj Temples in Chakwal, some 300 km from Lahore, in which various political, social and religious leaders will also participate," Hashmi said.
At Wagah, he said Additional Secretary, Shrines, Rana Shahid Saleem greeted the visiting Hindus led by Vishwanath Bajaj.
"After spending tonight at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore the Hindu pilgrims will leave for Katas Raj Temples on Thursday to attend the main festival" he said and added the ETPB is providing security, accommodation and transportation for them.
The pilgrims will return to Lahore on March 10 and on March 11 they will visit the Krishna Temple, Lahore Fort and other historical places in Lahore. They will return to their homeland on March 12.
According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati on this night. In celebration of their divine union, the day is celebrated as 'The Night of Lord Shiva.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hindu Pakistan Wagah Hindus population

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

