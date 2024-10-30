Business Standard
'Pay or get killed': Salman Khan receives death threat, Rs 2 crore demanded

'Pay or get killed': Salman Khan receives death threat, Rs 2 crore demanded

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received another death threat demanding Rs 2 crore. The threat follows recent arrests linked to similar cases, raising security concerns

Salman Khan (Photo: PTI)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received another death threat on Wednesday through a message to the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crore. The police have registered a case against an unidentified individual, who allegedly threatened serious harm to the actor if the ransom was not paid. The case has been filed under sections addressing extortion and threats to life, according to police sources.

Recent arrests over threats to Salman Khan

The new threat follows recent arrests linked to similar cases. A 20-year-old from Noida, Gufran Khan, was arrested over death threats directed at both Salman Khan and Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of the late politician Baba Siddique, who was tragically shot dead on October 12. Authorities brought Gufran to Mumbai on a transit remand for further investigation.
 
 
Earlier, another individual, Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a vegetable seller from Jamshedpur, was arrested for allegedly issuing threats to the actor through a WhatsApp message to the Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore.

Salman Khan's history with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Salman Khan has been on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which reportedly harbours a grudge against him due to his involvement in a blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan. Earlier this year, gunshots were fired outside Khan's Bandra residence, which was linked to members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting increased security around him.

Baba Siddique's murder

Baba Siddique, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly with close ties to Salman Khan, was shot dead earlier this month near his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai. So far, police have arrested 15 individuals in relation to Siddique’s murder.
 
Salman Khan has a history of receiving death threats. In 2022, a threatening letter was discovered on a bench near his home. Additionally, in March 2023, the actor received an email purportedly sent by Goldy Brar. In 2024, two unidentified individuals attempted to gain unauthorised access to Khan's farmhouse in Panvel using false identities.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

