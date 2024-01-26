Indigenous weapon locating radar, drone jammer feature in R-Day parade

Sensex (    %)
                        
The contingent was followed by the mobile drone jammer system and the advanced radio frequency monitoring system of the Corps of Signals

DRDO

DRDO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

The indigenously developed weapon locating radar system "Swathi", the "Sarvatra" mobile bridging system, the drone jammer system and the advanced radio frequency monitoring system featured in the Republic Day parade here on Friday.
The weapon locating radar system has been developed by the DRDO and the Bharat Electronics Ltd. It was followed by the mechanically-launched mobile bridge "Sarvatra Mobile Bridging System" of the Corps of Engineers.
The contingent was followed by the mobile drone jammer system and the advanced radio frequency monitoring system of the Corps of Signals.
These were followed by the medium-range surface-to-air missile that can carry out surveillance of airspace up to a range of 300 km and effectively engage hostile aerial platforms up to a range of 70 km.
The multi-function radar system, which can carry out surveillance of airspace up to a range of 300 km, was also displayed in the parade.

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

