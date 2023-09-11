Indigo passenger booked for sexual harassment on Mumbai-Guwahati flight

A passenger travelling on budget carrier IndiGo's flight to Guwahati from here was handed over to the Guwahati police on arrival for allegedly sexually harassing a passenger onboard, the airline said on Monday.

The complainant has filed an FIR with the local police and the airline will provide assistance in investigation when required, IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline, however, did not share any specific details about the incident.

"A passenger travelling on (IndiGo flight) 6E- 5319 between Mumbai- Guwahati was handed over to the Guwahati police on arrival, after receiving a complaint from another passenger for alleged sexual harassment, the airline said.

An FIR has been filed by the complainant with the local police and we will provide assistance in their investigation, where required, IndiGo added in the statement.

Also Read After a solid Q1, IndiGo's troubles may mount in Q2FY24, warn analysts Largest Indian order: Indigo likely to place an order for 500 planes today IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap GoFirst insolvency, high fares to drive IndiGo's turnaround in Q1: Analysts SRK's action-thriller 'Jawan' collects Rs 520.79 crore in first weekend From laddus, cookies to chaklis, G20 guests get a taste of Bastar's millet Over 100 toilets constructed for transgenders in Delhi, govt tells HC New supply of retail space in shopping malls to rise 43% by 2027: JLL India Row over of Ashneer Grover's remarks on Indore's rank in cleanliness survey