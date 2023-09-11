Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

From laddus, cookies to chaklis, G20 guests get a taste of Bastar's millet

A group in the state's Balod district has started producing Chikki made from millet. It is a part of the Chhattisgarh government's Mahatma Gandhi Rural Industrial Park scheme

Image

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The G20 leaders and their spouses were served Baster’s millet-based delicacies at the summit in New Delhi, with the spotlight being on the laddus made from ragi.

As many as 15 spouses visited an agricultural exhibition held at the PUSA-Indian Agricultural Research Institute campus in New Delhi on Saturday. Women from Bastar in Chhattisgarh had prepared dishes made from millet for the dignitaries.

Sangeeta Kashyap, from Bastanar in the Bastar district, had prepared dishes like millet laddu, ragi cookies, ragi chakli, kodo, and kutki, etc., and gifted a basket full of it to the First Lady of Australia. 

Rukmani Kottam, nodal officer of the Chhattisgarh Agriculture Department, said that the agriculture department had set up a stall on the campus, which displayed bamboo products like Supa, Tukni, Tokri, Tuma, and Chhatri. Chhattisgarh's Dhokra art and Kosa made from natural dye were also the center of attraction for the visitors, Kottam added. 

A group in the state’s Balod district has started producing Chikki made from millet. It is a part of the Chhattisgarh government’s Mahatma Gandhi Rural Industrial Park scheme launched to promote manufacturing units in the villages and strengthen the rural economy.

According to government officials, around 13 women from Armurkasa Industrial Park in the Balod district had taken the initiative and started the production of millet chikki. The group had produced 23.89 tonnes of chikki, worth Rs 41 lakh, and sold chikki worth Rs 30 lakh, registering a net profit of Rs 53,000, the officials added.

Also Read

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

In the 'International Year of Millets', here's what ails the 'superfood'

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Over 100 toilets constructed for transgenders in Delhi, govt tells HC

New supply of retail space in shopping malls to rise 43% by 2027: JLL India

Row over of Ashneer Grover's remarks on Indore's rank in cleanliness survey

Ladakh border residents demand development of tourist spots, internet

India, UK express commitment for early conclusion of free trade pact

Topics : G20 summit G20 economies G20 meets millets Millet

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon