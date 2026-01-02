Friday, January 02, 2026 | 07:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Indore water contamination: Residents 'no longer trust' water supply

Indore water contamination: Residents 'no longer trust' water supply

The chaos over the contaminated water crisis in Indore's Bhagirathpura has claimed at least four lives and left several ill

water

Earlier, Indore Collector Shivam Verma said the initial report suggests water contamination, while authorities continue to assess the situation on the ground. | Image: Canva/Free

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 7:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gabbar Lashkari, a resident of Bhagirathpura in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, narrated the troubles his family has faced amid the water contamination crisis that has claimed at least four lives, saying that people in the area have lost trust in water provided by the municipal corporation and are now forced to buy drinking water.

Speaking to ANI, Lashkari said, "We had been complaining about dirty water for many days, but no one was listening. My daughter Kanak Lashkari is 15 years old and is admitted to the hospital. My mother is 93 years old. She fell ill on the 24th. She has been treated and is now fine."

 

"Now we buy water to drink and for other uses. We take water from the government borewell. Municipal corporation tankers are supplying drinking water, but we are now scared to drink it. We no longer trust it. In the name of development, destruction is being done," he added.

The chaos over the contaminated water crisis in Indore's Bhagirathpura has claimed at least four lives and left several ill.

Another resident, Durgadas Maurya, however, said that the municipal corporation supplies drinking water through tankers in the morning, while water for other uses is provided from a government borewell. "This water is clean," he said.

Also Read

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Indore water contamination: Confusion persists over deaths as toll varies

Tiger

India loses 166 tigers in 2025, Madhya Pradesh records highest deaths

Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore water crisis: Vijayvargiya loses temper before media, regrets later

Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya visits Bhagirathpura.

Indore water contamination: After 7 deaths, minister promises action

packaged drinking water, packaged water, water, drinking water

One dead, over 30 fall ill in Indore amid suspected water contamination

Meanwhile, in an emotional attempt to save their mother-in-law, a daughter and a daughter-in-law confronted local councillor Kamal Waghela and later ran after Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's car, but the minister's convoy did not stop.

Pinky Yadav said, "My mother, Ramlali Yadav, is admitted to the hospital. Her condition is serious. No one is listening to us."

Daughter-in-law Nidhi Yadav said, "Everyone in our house has fallen ill due to dirty water. The government is giving Rs 2 lakh, but that will not bring our mother-in-law back."

Speaking to ANI, local councillor Kamal Waghela said, "From the day people started falling ill, we have been supplying Narmada water through tankers every morning. People were scared, so we arranged water from another tank and distributed it. It will take time for people's trust to return. When I won the election three years ago, I had demanded that the drainage and Narmada pipeline infrastructure be changed.Here, the drainage line is above, and the Narmada water pipeline is below. As a result, the Narmada pipeline has corroded."

"The responsibility of the Narmada water lies with municipal officer Sanjeev Shrivastava. Even though the tender for the new pipeline had been completed, he had stopped work for six months. Officers do not work quickly. It has been six days, but the reason behind the mixing of drainage and Narmada water has still not been found," he added.

Earlier, Indore Collector Shivam Verma said the initial report suggests water contamination, while authorities continue to assess the situation on the ground.

"The initial report indicates that the water is contaminated, but we are gathering more information. We have admitted 13 patients. Our survey team is going door-to-door to check for symptoms among people. We are distributing chlorine tablets everywhere," Verma said.

He added that the situation is being closely monitored.

"Currently, a total of 201 patients are admitted, combining both private and government facilities, and a total of 71 people have been discharged. The number of patients has decreased, but we are keeping an eye on the situation, and whoever is found infected is being treated," he said.

Verma further stated that the state government has assured full support to the affected families."As per the Chief Minister's instructions, free treatment will be provided to the victims, and if they have deposited any money, it will be refunded," he added.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident following reports of multiple deaths linked to contaminated water in the area.

"Reportedly, the residents had been complaining about the supply of contaminated water for several days, but the authorities took no action," the NHRC said in a statement, seeking a detailed report from the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary within two weeks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

IMD weather alert: Dense fog, cold wave conditions to persist across India

Army, LoC

Army recovers ammunition, IED likely dropped by drone from J&K's Poonch

A layer of dense fog engulfs the banks of the Yamuna river on a cold winter morning in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

2025 was 8th warmest year since 1901; extreme weather caused 2,760 deaths

Vande Bharat

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat sleeper train between Guwahati and Kolkata

Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's first bullet train to start operations on August 15, 2027: Vaishnaw

Topics : Indore Madhya Pradesh Groundwater contamination Water crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Switzerland Bar Blast NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon