Friday, January 02, 2026 | 06:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Army recovers ammunition, IED likely dropped by drone from J&K's Poonch

Army recovers ammunition, IED likely dropped by drone from J&K's Poonch

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to the spot, and they later defused the IED through a controlled explosion, the officials said

Army, LoC

Joint teams of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Special Operations Group have launched a search operation in the area (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Poonch/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Army on Thursday recovered a consignment suspected to have been dropped by a drone along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, recovering 70 rounds of ammunition and a suspected improvised explosive device, officials said.

According to them, the consignment was dropped early in the morning in an area between Rangar Nallah and the Poonch River in the Chakkan da Bagh belt of Khari village.

During inspection, Army personnel found a bag containing 70 rounds of ammunition and a yellow tiffin-box that is suspected to contain about two kilograms of IED, officials said.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to the spot, and they later defused the IED through a controlled explosion, the officials said.

 

Joint teams of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Special Operations Group have launched a search operation in the area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

A layer of dense fog engulfs the banks of the Yamuna river on a cold winter morning in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

2025 was 8th warmest year since 1901; extreme weather caused 2,760 deaths

Vande Bharat

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat sleeper train between Guwahati and Kolkata

Ashwini Vaishnaw

India's first bullet train to start operations on August 15, 2027: Vaishnaw

Winzo

ED freezes fresh ₹192-cr deposits of WinZO in money laundering case

CBDT, Tax

Punjab govt extends tax dues settlement scheme deadline till March 31

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Poonch India Pakistan relations Drone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Switzerland Bar Blast NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon