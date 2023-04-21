close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

To woo foreign investors, Tamil Nadu too clears bill allowing 12-hour work

Second state after Karnataka to take the decision; provision for 4-day work weeks

Shine Jacob Chennai
jobs

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To woo multinational corporations in setting their manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu, the assembly on Friday passed a Bill allowing 12-hour shifts, as compared to the previous eight.
The move is likely to benefit sectors such as information technology, electronics, textile and non-leather footwear sectors. This may also suit Apple contractors such as Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron. Moving to India was part of the strategy by the global majors to become less reliant on manufacturing in China. Reports say Apple was looking to move at least a quarter of its manufacturing to India by 2025.

The Tamil Nadu assembly passed the Factories Amendment Bill 2023 on Friday, amid walkouts by some of the allies of the ruling DMK, including the Left parties. According to media reports, the Act includes 12 hours’ working time, four days of work and three days off a week.
On February 24, Karnataka became the first state to allow 12-hour shifts in factories and night shifts for women, when it cleared the Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2023 without a debate as the Opposition walked out in protest. Following this, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer Foxconn — best known for making Apple’s iPhones — had a project in the state with an investment of about ~8,000 crore.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said law will be implemented in such a way that workers are not harmed in any way, targeting foreign companies. “The 12-hour work Bill is likely to apply to those who work in the electronics sector, non-leather footwear manufacturing and software sector,” Thennarasu added. According to the law, working for 48 hours a week is being kept. If the worker wants to work on the fifth day, after completing four days, the law provides the option of additional payment.
“The flexible working hours, including overtime and spread-over hours, which subsumes 13 labour enactment, will help develop better safety, health, and working conditions, apart from better remuneration to workers in the state. This initiative will help create large employment opportunities,” said A Sakthivel, president, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

Also Read

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Tamil Nadu revenue deficit down 52%, says budget hailing welfare measures

MNC funds suit investors looking for steady compounder: Should you invest?

Star MNC: From Smartphones to laptops, Samsung's strong India play

New Tamil Nadu policy seeks Rs 75,000 cr investments in aerospace, defence

Procter & Gamble raises sales outlook, says demand is stabilising

Torrent Power forms subsidiary for power generation, transmission biz

WayCool hives off soil-to-sale vertical into new FMCG entity BrandsNext

IIFL Finance fully repays its maiden $400 million bond in April

Procter & Gamble raises full-year sales forecast on higher pricing


“This reform will attract more investments to the state and help the export industry in compliances-related issues in major markets. The demand for flexible hours was raised by workers frequently as it will help them get better remuneration,” Sakthivel added.
Textile industry, too, welcomed the Bill, stating that this will benefit the sector during peak seasons. “The flexible laws will help meet foreign buyer compliances in the overtime front, since buyers are insisting to follow the law of the land. During peak periods, the requirement of overtime is absolutely needed to meet the delivery schedule and do the shipment on time,” said K M Subramanian, president, Tiruppur Exporters’ Association. 
Topics : Tamil Nadu Foreign investors Most working hours

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Procter & Gamble raises sales outlook, says demand is stabilising

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Torrent Power forms subsidiary for power generation, transmission biz

Torrent Power
1 min read

WayCool hives off soil-to-sale vertical into new FMCG entity BrandsNext

WayCool
2 min read

IIFL Finance fully repays its maiden $400 million bond in April

IIFL Home to issue up to Rs 1,000 cr of retail bonds at 8.2-8.75% interest
1 min read

Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit rises 13%, revenue jumps 11.9%

jio, reliance jio
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

How Tim Cook went about mixing business with pleasure on his India trip

tim cook
4 min read

Reliance Jio Q4 results: Net profit rises 13%, revenue jumps 11.9%

jio, reliance jio
1 min read

Vedanta pledges Rs 3.5K crore in Hindustan Zinc to refinance loans

Vedanta
3 min read

Demand outstrips supply to push residential rents 15.3% YoY: Magicbricks

Demand outstrips supply to push residential rents 15.3% YoY: Magicbricks
2 min read

Kumar Mangalam Birla returns to Vodafone Idea board as additional director

Kumar Mangalam Birla
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon