Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Infosys techie held for filming women in washroom. Here's what company said

Infosys techie held for filming women in washroom. Here's what company said

While Infosys reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, its HR department handed over the accused employee to Electronic City police after the victim filed a complaint

infosys techie

Swapnil Nagesh Mali was a senior associate consultant at Infosys and a native of Sangli, Maharashtra. (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A 30-year-old Infosys employee was arrested for allegedly filming a female colleague inside the women’s washroom at the company’s Electronic City office in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The incident, which took place on Monday morning, came to light after the woman raised an alarm, news agency PTI reported. 
The accused has been identified as Swapnil Nagesh Mali, a senior associate consultant at Infosys and a native of Sangli, Maharashtra. According to the police complaint, the woman noticed suspicious movements and reflections from the adjacent cubicle while using the washroom. Moments later, she claimed that Mali was standing on a commode and recording her using his mobile phone. 
 
Shocked and disturbed, the woman rushed out of the washroom and alerted her colleagues. Mali allegedly tried to escape but was apprehended by the company’s HR personnel.
 

Infosys reiterates its ‘zero-tolerance policy’

Following the incident, Infosys issued a statement confirming that the accused was no longer employed with the company. “We are aware of the incident and have taken necessary action against the employee, who is no longer with the company,” Infosys said in a statement. 
The IT major also expressed its support for the complainant, adding, “We promptly supported the complainant by facilitating a swift complaint with law enforcement authorities and continue to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.” 

Also Read

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani fastest-growing Indian brand in 2025; value up by 82%: Report

NR Narayana Murthy, Narayana

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy visits GIFT City, lauds global potential

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Nifty IT worst performer so far in 2025, drops 10%; time to bottom fish?

Nandan Nilekani

Growth to continue despite macro tensions: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani

stock market

Broad-based buying lifts markets; smallcaps, IT, consumer durables outpace

The company reiterated its commitment to workplace safety, “Infosys is committed to providing a harassment-free work environment and follows a zero-tolerance policy. We take every complaint regarding violations of the company’s Code of Conduct very seriously.”
 

Action by Infosys HR department

Upon checking Mali’s phone, HR staff reportedly found a video of the victim, along with another secretly recorded video of a different female employee. Despite the accused’s repeated apologies and attempts to delete the footage, HR officials managed to take screenshots of the content as evidence before it was erased. 
The HR department promptly handed over the accused to the Electronic City police. The woman later filed an official complaint, leading to a case being registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Section 77 (Voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 
A senior police officer told PTI, “Based on the complaint, we have arrested the man. Further investigation is underway.”
 
[With PTI inputs]

More From This Section

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

IMD weather alert: UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand brace for severe rain, storms

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

LIVE news: Union minister Gadkari to lay foundation stone for projects worth ₹6,350 cr

Kedarnath

Landslide near Sonprayag; Kedarnath Dham Yatra temporarily suspended

Startups face I-T department heat over funding through Singapore

Indian techie accused by 5 US CEOs of scamming startups: What did he do?

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for projects worth ₹6,350 cr

Topics : Infosys Crime against women BS Web Reports Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon